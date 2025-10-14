9 simple ways to switch up your seasonal refresh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With autumnal tones coming into play, thoughts of the clocks going back, and getting organised for the months ahead, home comforts are high on the agenda.

“As the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, it’s the perfect time to give your home (and habits) a seasonal refresh,” highlights Lynsey Crombie, @lynsey_queenofclean.

“Autumn is all about comfort, cosiness, and being prepared before winter sets in.”

From swapping wardrobes to layering lighting, here’s how to make your space feel warm, organised, and ready for autumn/winter…

1. Switch wardrobes

Even though we’ve been enjoying mild temperatures, now’s the time to pack away those light dresses and shorts, making room for cosy knits, boots, and coats, says Crombie.

“Use vacuum storage bags or stackable clear boxes to save space and keep everything fresh.

“If you’re short on storage, think creatively,” she advises. “Under the bed, tops of wardrobes, or even the garage can be great hiding spots.”

As you swap clothes over, she says to take a moment to sort through items you no longer wear and donate them.

“You’ll love opening your wardrobe each morning to find only the clothes that are season-appropriate and ready to wear,” she adds.

2. Bedding refresh

Nothing says autumn quite like climbing into a warm, fluffy bed…

“Swap lightweight summer duvets for thicker ones, and add flannel or brushed-cotton sheets for an instant cosiness boost.

“Before storing summer bedding, wash and thoroughly dry it to avoid musty smells,” advises the cleaning expert.

Pop in a tumble dryer sheet or a few cotton balls with essential oils such as lavender or eucalyptus, suggests Crombie. “They’ll keep your bedding fresh while in storage.

“A seasonal throw at the end of the bed also adds both style and extra warmth for those chilly nights.”

3. Cosy living room update

Your living room should be the heart of autumn relaxation…

Add layers with blankets, chunky knit throws, and scatter cushions in deeper, warmer tones like burnt orange, deep red, or mustard, suggests Crombie.

“These quick updates instantly transform a neutral space without needing to redecorate. A soft rug underfoot, even layered over a summer one, adds both texture and warmth.”

She continues: “Keep a basket beside the sofa filled with blankets so everyone in the family can grab one on movie nights.”

4. Autumn/winter scent swap

Scents are powerful mood-setters…

“As the season shifts, swap light citrus and floral notes for warming autumnal fragrances such as vanilla, cinnamon, clove, or pumpkin spice.”

“Scented candles, reed diffusers, or even simmering a pot of water with orange peel and cloves can fill your home with autumnal cheer,” suggests Crombie.

Moreover, she says it’s an easy and affordable way to make your space feel seasonally snug… the moment you walk through the door.

5. Deep clean carpets and rugs

As Crombie points out, summer often means open windows, muddy shoes, and plenty of foot traffic. “Give your carpets and rugs a proper reset with a deep clean.

“Start by vacuuming thoroughly to lift surface dirt, then use a carpet shampoo or hire a cleaning machine for a deeper refresh.”

This not only removes hidden dust and allergens, but she says it will instantly lift the whole atmosphere of your home. “Don’t forget high-traffic areas like hallways, stairs, and rugs by the front door.”

6. Check the heating

Before the real chill sets in, make sure your heating system is in working order…

Bleed radiators to get rid of trapped air, says Crombie, and dust them thoroughly so heat can circulate properly; and test your boiler now rather than when it’s freezing outside.

“If you use a log burner or open fire, stock up on logs and kindling, and book your chimney sweep early – there’s nothing worse than a heating emergency on a frosty morning.”

7. Kitchen restock

Revisit your kitchen cupboards and refresh your food supplies for autumn…

“Replace summer snacks with comforting staples such as porridge oats, herbal teas, soups, and baking ingredients,” suggests Crombie.

“Rotate tins, check expiry dates, and make a list of essentials you’ll use often.”

Stocking up now makes meal planning easier, she underlines, and means you’ll always have something warming on hand for chilly evenings.

8. Freshen up curtains and blinds

Curtains and blinds collect summer dust and pollen, so give them a seasonal clean, advises Crombie.

“Wash lightweight curtains or vacuum heavier ones with an upholstery attachment.”

Crombie continues: “Swapping to thicker curtains in autumn has the added benefit of helping insulate your rooms, keeping them warmer and reducing energy bills.

“Choose colours that add to the cosy autumnal feel, such as rich berry, deep green, or classic neutrals,” she adds.

9. Evening lighting

As the nights draw in, lighting can make all the difference…

Overhead lights can feel harsh, so layer in softer options such as table lamps, floor lamps, or string fairy lights, she suggests.

“Candles also add a gentle, cosy glow. Play with warm bulbs rather than cool white for a welcoming atmosphere.

“By creating different pools of light, you’ll make your home feel snug, inviting, and perfectly ready for long autumn evenings indoors.”

With just a few simple changes, she says you can transform your home into a warm and welcoming retreat this autumn.

“So, grab a pumpkin-spiced drink, light a candle, and enjoy the glow of your autumn-ready home,” enthuses Crombie.

Lynsey Crombie, @lynsey_queenofclean, is the UK’s No 1 home expert and TV presenter. Her best-selling book, The 15-Minute Clean, priced £12.99, is available to buy from Amazon.