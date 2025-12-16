Tucker Genal death: TikTok star dies at 31 just hours after final post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok star Tucker Genal has died at the age of 31.

The influencer, known to his 2.5 million followers for making videos with his brothers Carson and Connor, was found dead by suicide at his California home Thursday, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner’s website.

Hours before his death, Genal posted a video to TikTok showing a picture from each month of the year.

“Wish I could relive some of these moments twice,” he wrote. “Here’s a photo from every month this past year.”

Genal’s brothers announced his death with a heartbreaking tribute shared to Instagram Monday.

open image in gallery Tucker Genal had more than 2.5 million TikTok followers at the time of his death ( Getty )

“I don’t even know where to begin, You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” Carson wrote in the post.

“I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

