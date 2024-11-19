Father sparks debate after refusing to pay for Trump-supporting sons’ college tuition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some families have been left divided after it was announced that Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, one person detailed what it was like for his brother and his sons following the presidential election. “Like many Americans, my brother and I, both in our 50s, have been talking back and forth following the Election. In the spirit of full disclosure, we are both democrats,” the post began.

However, his brother is upset with his two sons who are in their 20s and voted for Trump. In order to teach them how the president-elect’s proposed policies will affect them, he is thinking about no longer supporting them financially.

“You often hear younger voters disagreeing with their MAGA parents, but this is the opposite,” the Reddit poster acknowledged. “My brother doesn’t understand how his two sons, who have lived a life of privilege, feel like they have been violated against by society, enough so that they feel Trump hears them and their struggles.”

He quoted his brother saying: “What these young men need is a little dose of reality. Get out in the world and start paying their own way. There’s a common thread with his followers. Complain and blame everyone for their problems. Whether they are in school or living at home off of their parents or working a trade job,” the father said. “King Trump will save them and make everything better. Take some personal responsibility and make it happen for yourself instead of crying about everything you hear on TikTok.

“I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions, which includes food, gas, and college expenses. Wondering if I pass on these [food, gas, and college] expenses in year one or phase them in year two?”

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section to give their opinions on the situation as they expressed that aside from politics two men in their 20s should be able to financially support themselves.

“Politics aside here: If your sons are voting they are old enough to pay for themselves. I’m all for parents helping out but paying their way through life is going to turn them into arrogant a**holes, who don’t know what it’s like to earn and work for a paycheck, don’t know what it’s like to be poor and earn barely enough to cover anything,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Think it’s fair for your brother to make them financially independent. It might teach them the value of money and hard work. My parents did something similar with me, and it really helped me grow up and appreciate what I have.”

“I don’t see why this is even an issue. They’re adults. The party they voted for is vehemently against helping people financially (AKA government assistance/social security programs). Your brother would, in my opinion, be an a**hole if he /keeps/ financially supporting them,” a third commenter pointed out.

“Also, why do his kids feel so entitled to his money?? Politics aside, it’s his money, and they’re (as we’ve already covered) adults.”