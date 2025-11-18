Trinny Woodall says she gives a blunt response to friends asking about her love life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall has revealed that dating takes a back seat in her life, candidly admitting she has no desire to endure a "three-hour dinner" with someone she finds "boring".

The 61-year-old fashion and makeover guru, known for her role on What Not To Wear, explained that other aspects of her life hold far greater importance.

She shared her perspective with Women’s Health UK, stating: "The most important thing in life is feeling good, waking up to people I want to see – not sitting through a three-hour dinner thinking, ‘They’re so f****** boring’."

Woodall elaborated that her focus lies with her daughter, travel, meeting new individuals, and dining with those who genuinely fascinate her. "I don’t have to f****** fancy them, I just want people who stimulate my brain and my life," she asserted.

She added: "If along the way I meet someone, great, but my priority isn’t, ‘I have to date’." Her blunt response to friends inquiring about her love life is equally telling: "No, and I really don’t give a s***. By the way, how’s your boring husband?"

Beyond her romantic life, the founder of beauty brand Trinny London is dedicated to maintaining her physical prowess.

Woodall says she just wants people in her life who ‘stimulate my brain’ ( BBC/Simon Pantling )

She articulated her desire to "be able to put my heavy suitcase over my head without somebody helping me. I want to protect my bones, so if I fall at 80, I get up again."

Woodall believes that current strength is paramount: "And I want to be strong now, because if you feel strong, your mind feels strong, and you have that feeling of anything’s possible."

Reflecting on a challenging period, Woodall spoke about her time in rehab for drug addiction at the age of 26. She described feeling "relieved to be alive" after six friends died during her first year of recovery.

"There wasn’t an ‘I’m on the back foot’ moment – it was simply ‘I have another chance’," she recalled.

Woodall acknowledged the difficulty of looking back, but dismissed concerns about judgment: "It’s difficult looking back. I don’t know if I was judged, but do I care? No."

Ultimately, she views these experiences as formative. "If I hadn’t gone through it, I might not be where I am today. We only learn when we’re challenged. When life is going well, we don’t learn much," she concluded.

The full interview with Trinny Woodall is available in the December issue of Women’s Health UK, which is on sale now.