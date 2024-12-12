Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Travis Kelce has shared he loves chicken wings served at strip clubs — but he’s made it clear that he wouldn’t take his girlfriend Taylor Swift there.

The 35-year-old tight end shared his candid dating advice during Tuesday’s (December 11) episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce. During the segment, one caller asked the pair what the “absolute worst” place is to take a woman on a date, specifically a place where you won’t “get a second date if you take a girl there.”

At first, Travis wasn’t sure what to answer since he’s only ever thought of “good date ideas” instead of bad ones. However, he finally came up with one place that would not be a good date spot.

“Maybe don’t take her to the strip club,” he said. “Although some strip clubs do have really good wings.”

When Jason said he hadn’t “heard anything” about the chicken wings served at strip clubs, Travis hilariously admitted that he “once got them to go.”

Travis Kelce says a strip club is the ‘worst’ place to take a woman on a date ( Getty Images )

He reiterated that he wouldn’t take his partner to a strip club, before recommending some other tips to keep in mind when planning a date. “If she’s not into sports, don’t take her to a f***ing sports game,” Travis said. “There’s nothing worse than trying to teach somebody about something they don’t want to be taught about.”

However, Jason shared that he thinks it’s important to “have an open mind” when going somewhere for a first date. He also shared how he makes compromises on dates, such as watching Love Actually with his wife Kylie Kelce, even if he doesn’t necessarily want to.

“That’s part of being an open-minded considerate partner,” the former Philadelphia Eagles star said.

Travis agreed with his brother, adding: “There’s no real worst date, it’s just picking the right woman to go on a date with.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the “All Too Well” singer have been dating since 2023, as they made their first public appearance together at one of Travis’s games at Arrowhead Stadium in September that year. However, Swift didn’t confirm their relationship until December 2023 during an interview with Time magazine, when she was named the publication’s “Person of the Year.”

Since then, they’ve publicly supported each other’s careers. Swift has attended a handful of her partner’s football games during the 2024 NFL season, most recently at the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 6.

At one point in the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the football to Travis, who lateraled the ball to Samaje Perine before he was tackled. Travis’s girlfriend celebrated his spectacular play by making a first-down pose with two hands both pointing in the same direction.

Throughout Swift’s recording-breaking Eras Tour, her boyfriend was also seen in the crowd on multiple occasions. During her show in London last June, he even made an appearance on stage as part of a skit before Swift’s performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The tour, which began in March 2023, officially came to an end on December 8 with a final show in Vancouver, Canada. During Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, Travis celebrated the tour by giving a “shout-out to Tay.”

“The unbelievable Eras Tour has come to an end,” he said. “Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”