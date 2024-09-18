Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Travis Kelce has heaped praise on Elon Musk’s latest Tesla release.

The NFL star, 34, who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023, showed unexpected excitement over the tech billionaire’s new electric pickup Cybertruck days after Musk was criticised for making “creepy” and “unsettling” comments about the singer.

Hours after Swift had announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the US presidential race, Musk responded, telling the pop megastar he would “give” her a baby, in reference to Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s previous “childless cat lady” comments.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce said of Musk’s Cybertruck: “Those things are sweet. I want the little four-wheeler. That thing looks sweet.”

Tesla first announced it was making the Cybertruck in November 2019 but delayed its release from 2021 to November 2023 due to design changes being made to the low-polygon style vehicle.

Almost 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled in April due to an accelerator defect that caused the truck’s pedal to jam. Two months later, a further 11,000 Cybertrucks were recalled due a windscreen wiper fault.

Kelce’s brother, who owns a Cybertruck, admitted he had been a “little nervous” to take the vehicle to the carwash.

"There’s a lot of stuff out there. The Cybertruck short circuits going through car washes," Jason said. “I think it’s just like they didn’t seal something properly or something like that.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the US Open ( Getty Images )

“But there was like, it did rain once and the car door kept opening when I parked it until it like dried and then it would close again,” he said.

“They had to get these things out there. They had to rush them out,” Jason added, to which Travis quipped: “They had to rush them out? It took them like three extra summers to figure it out.”

Musk’s post about Swift earlier this week sparked immense outrage online, with multiple people calling the remark bizarre.

“This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling,” one person wrote in response.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s compay Tesla released their Cybertruck vehicle in 2023 after years of delays ( AP )

“Elon responding tonight by telling Taylor Swift he’ll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behaviour,” another user said.

Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, even condemned her father’s comments. “Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she said in a Threads post, the Meta competitor to Musk’s X.

“I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem.”

open image in gallery Musk has been criticised for his ‘creepy’ comments about Swift ( AP/Reuters )

She added: “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

Wilson, who is one of six children Musk had with ex-wife and author Justine Musk, also praised Swift for endorsing the vice president following Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, saying she “can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls”.

“The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better,” she said. “Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.”