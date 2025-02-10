Travis Kelce teased for daring Super Bowl outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce arrived outside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans hours before Super Bowl LIX in an outfit fans are likening to a “1970s porn star.”

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed walking into the stadium — where his team will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles — wearing a red double-breasted wool Amiri suit fresh off the Fall 2025 runway. He paired the suit with a shimmery gold blouse, black and white loafers, a gold rose brooch, and orange-hued aviators.

Kelce’s get-up sparked bemused reactions as many viewers poked fun at the eccentric style and compared it to 1970s-inspired film characters from Anchorman and Scarface.

“Why is Travis Kelce dressed like a 70’s porn star,” one person on X wrote.

A second said: “Travis Kelce got a Starsky and Hutch vibe going on.”

“Travis Kelce walking into the Super Bowl like a pimp circa 1970. On the plus side he is carrying a really cute leather purse,” a third commented.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce arrives at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX ( Getty Images )

“Mr Saturday Night Fever,” a fourth wrote on X.

“I can’t get the song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ from Saturday Night Fever out of my head right now because of Travis Kelce outfit,” another agreed.

Kelce’s outfit also earned comparisons to Jon Heder in Napoleon Dynamite and Snoop Dogg in Starsky & Hutch.

open image in gallery Meme of Jon Heder in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ on X ( X/@BigDfromWV9 )

open image in gallery X user compares Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl LIX outfit to Snoop Dogg’s look in ‘Starsky & Hutch’ ( X/@kdmvic12 )

Fashion critic Rachel Tashjian took to her Instagram Story to share her opinion on Kelce’s Amiri ensemble.

“I love Amiri but this not the right vibe for a defending Super Bowl champion tight end! Too silly when it should be focused, elegant,” she wrote next to an image of Kelce.

open image in gallery Fashion critic shares her opinion on Travis Kelce's Super Bowl outfit ( Instagram/@theprophetpizza )

It’s no surprise the partner of Taylor Swift donned an Amiri design ahead of this year’s championship match, especially after he showed his love for the brand last year when he arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl in a custom black tweed suit set with metallic stitching. He paired the shimmery garments with two silver chains, a black T-shirt, and oversized shades.

“Travis is wearing a silhouette from our spring 2024 collection that we reworked to reference the occasion of Vegas’ first,” founder and creative director Mike Amiri said in a statement sent to fashion-scoops/travis-kelce-super-bowl-outfit-2024-amiri-1236180837">Women’s Wear Daily. “The look is very much our take on modern tailoring, with a cropped jacket and baggy trouser, here made in a black bouclé fabric woven with paillettes to celebrate the showman that he is.

“Travis was an early supporter of Amiri and over the years, we have had the opportunity to grow with the people we dress, so this is not only a full-circle moment for us, it is also an honor to share this special moment with him,” Amiri added.

While Kelce stuck to the Chiefs’ signature red this year, his teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to Caesars Superdome in a midnight green suit that seemed to match the Philadelphia Eagles colorway.

Several Eagles fans were bothered by the player’s outfit choice, predicting he’d regret the decision if the Chiefs lost tonight.

“This will backfire big time on him if he loses,” one person on X said.

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports host Big Cat, who’s betting the Eagles will be victorious tonight, called the move “cocky.”

“Mahomes wearing Eagles Green is as cocky as cocky gets. Have to respect it,” the Pardon My Take podcast host wrote.