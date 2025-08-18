Tracee Ellis Ross reveals Barack Obama didn’t stop her from making a dating mistake: ‘Failed as a friend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tracee Ellis Ross has opened up about her friendship with the former president, Barack Obama.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the black-ish alum revealed the former president foresaw one of her relationships not ending well but didn’t give her a heads up about it.

“I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president, and he was like, ‘I could have told you that,’” Ross told the talk show host. “And I was like, ‘Well, you failed as a friend!’”

She continued to joke about how the former president should have spoken up sooner.

“Like, it was your job to say that before, you know what I mean? Nip it in the bud,” Ross said.

open image in gallery ‘It was your job to say that before, you know what I mean?’ Ross said about Obama ( Getty Images )

At another point during the interview, the Girlfriends actor said that in terms of her current dating situation, she tries to rely on her friends to find potential partners for her. But out of all of her friends, she has never asked the Obamas for assistance.

“I’ve never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb, and I need to get on that,” Ross said.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been known to give relationship advice. Earlier this year, during an episode of Michelle’s IMO podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the two spoke with the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, in May, about how he built his business from the ground up, including the mentorship he received from the former president along the way.

Over the years, Chesky and Barack became close enough that they started discussing their personal lives, like the unsuccessful dates the CEO was going on.

“One time I was like — I met somebody and I was about to go on a date with — I went on a date with them and I remember telling him like, ‘Oh my God, she checks all the boxes and like this, this, this, this, this,’” he told Michelle and Robinson. “And I remember him saying something. He said, ‘it's not a checklist.’”

open image in gallery U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at an event together on May 25, 2011 in London, England. ( Getty )

Chesky explained that he never considered that he had adopted this mindset until after Barack pointed out what he should really be looking for in a long-term partner.

“He's like, the right person is someone where they've got this weird laugh or snort and you find it really funny,” he continued. “And it's like, in other words, it's not necessarily what you think you're looking for. And you're not dating a checklist, you're dating a real person. And the real person makes you feel a certain way.”

“I think it was like a really, really important piece of advice,” he added.