Toni Braxton secretly married Birdman last year — but it’s complicated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toni Braxton secretly married Birdman last summer, but the current state of their relationship isn’t as simple as husband and wife.

The two musicians got married on August 8, 2024, according to documents obtained Thursday by TMZ. However, the publication also received divorce documents that were filed two weeks after their wedding.

The documents listed the couple’s date of separation as August 10, 2024, which was two days after they tied the knot.

A few months later in January 2025, Braxton then dismissed the divorce petition, with Birdman also signing the documents. Currently, the couple is still legally married.

The Independent has reached out to Braxton’s publicist for comment.

Braxton and Birdman first started dating in 2016 as the rapper helped Braxton through her struggles with lupus. She previously talked about their relationship in an interview with People in 2018 when she admitted how long they had been friends and how she never expected a romantic relationship.

Braxton and Birdman revealed their engagement in 2018 ( Getty Images )

“He’s been my bestie for like 15 or 16 years,” she said at the time. “I never thought we would be dating or getting married.”

Braxton confirmed she and Birdman were engaged in 2018 during a trailer for an episode of her family’s WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values. “I have an announcement to make — I’m engaged!” she was seen telling her sisters.

However, in 2019 the two deleted photos of each other from their respective social media accounts and seemed to confirm that the engagement was called off. “Starting a new chapter isn’t alway an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year,” Braxton captioned a photo of her in a red dress at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post. The couple then appeared to reconcile weeks later after reuniting on stage during Braxton’s tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia at the Fox Theatre.

In late December 2023, Braxton turned to Instagram to debunk rumors that she and Birdman were back together and dating again.

She shared a post with a headline claiming the two of them were married, as she captioned the post, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single.”

Prior to her relationship with Birdman, Braxton was married to Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013 and they share two sons together: Denim, 23, and Diezel, 22.

Birdman has never been married before but shares his son Bryan Williams Jr., 28, and daughter Bria, 27, with a woman named Tia whom he dated in the ’90s.