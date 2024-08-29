Support truly

Tommy Fury has responded to infidelity allegations after the boxer split ways with Molly-Mae Hague.

In an Instagram post shared on August 28, the 25-year-old Love Island alum addressed the “horrendous” cheating allegations circulating on social media concerning his recent breakup with the influencer, 25. The pair were together for five years and welcomed a one-year-old daughter, Bambi, before he and Hague publicly announced their separation.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” the professional boxer wrote in the caption. “The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

Although he slammed the rumors, people flocked to the comment section, asking him to “explicitly” clear up the allegations. Fans angrily demanded answers from Fury.

“Well explain it all Tommy instead of writing this!” one person wrote. “Stand up to your own beliefs and not just take it, that looks bad on you.”

Another added, “Why don’t you write a post explicitly stating you haven’t cheated then? That would clear up all these ‘allegations’…”

However, some people in the comment section stood up for Fury, calling out the parasocial entitlement some fans felt toward his relationship with Hague.

“Mad how people get so involved in a relationship that isn’t theirs!!” one user commented, while someone else noted: “Why does everyone care just leave the lad alone.”

Hague announced on August 14 that they were breaking up.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She thanked fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” noting: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Fury, also 25, posted his own Instagram Stories statement over a black background.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” he wrote. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s been solo-parenting

Fury’s recent split from Hague came on the heels of growing tensions between them.

In a video posted to Hague’s YouTube channel, the Love Island star admitted that she was alone taking care of her one-year-old daughter, Bambi – who she shares with Fury – while her fiancé was busy with work.

“I, to be honest with you, have been not feeling… like, I mean this week has just been a lot of emotions,” she began the vlog, explaining how she’s struggled to find a work-life balance as a parent.

While Fury – who is a professional boxer – had his hands tied up in an audiobook project, Hague suggested she was left to pick up the parenting slack. Speaking to the camera, she noted that the past week had been the most “intense” of her life.

“He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week,” Hague said. “Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy.”

The Love Island fan favorite continued: “When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different. Like, he’s such an incredible dad. But I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum life-ing.”

Both Hague and Fury requested that fans respect their privacy during the difficult time.