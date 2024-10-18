Tom Holland launches non-alcoholic beer after two years of sobriety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tom Holland has marked two years of sobriety by launching his own non-alcoholic beer.

In an announcement, the Spider-Man star, 28, said that he had aimed to create a drink that “reflected my lifestyle and values”.

There are currently three drinks available in Holland’s Bero brand: Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA and Noon Wheat.

Each of the product names features a reference to the actor’s life, with several nods to his UK roots. Kingston Golden Pils is a nod to his hometown, while Edge Hill name checks his primary school. Noon Wheat is named after his dog, Noon.

Bero currently “ships to most US states” according to an Instagram post, and UK distribution is “in the works”, with the brand promising that British fans “should be able to get your hands on Bero before the end of the year”.

In an interview with Forbes, the Marvel star revealed that he had found his first year of sobriety “really difficult”, and suggested that he might have found the transition to an alcohol-free life “easier” if he’d been able to drink products like these.

He also opened up about his decision to quit drinking, noting that he was previously “the type of person that, when I’d had one beer, I couldn’t just have one beer” and admitting: “I knew I’d had a bit of a problem for a while”.

He initially decided to take part in Dry January, the health initiative that encourages the public to give up alcohol for the first month of the year, in 2022. After finding the experience “really tough”, he decided to stick to this new regime into February and March.

The Marvel star has been feeling ‘great’ since he quit alcohol in 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Then he promised himself that he wouldn’t drink until 1 June, his birthday. However, he started to notice the benefits and “feel great”, and hasn’t drunk alcohol since.

“It was very difficult, it has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and arguably the greatest achievement of my life,” he said. “I’m very proud to be sober today.”

In an interview with Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast last year, the Uncharted star revealed that when he first embarked on Dry January, he struggled to socialise without alcohol.

“I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lime soda,” he said. “I couldn’t go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

Quitting alcohol, he added, left him able to “sleep better” and “handle problems better”.

“Things that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride,” he explained. “I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.”