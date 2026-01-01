Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Hiddleston welcomes second baby with partner Zawe Ashton

He described the birth as an ‘earth-shattering’ experience

English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed their second child.

Hiddleston shared the news in a GQ feature published on Monday, describing the birth as the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience.

While a specific birthdate was not disclosed, the interview took place in early December, with the birth reportedly occurring “just the other day”.

Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, met while starring in a 2019 revival of the play Betrayal.

They confirmed their engagement in 2022 and welcomed their first child later that same year.

“Becoming a father is the most important and meaningful thing that's ever happened to me, and the most important thing I will ever do,” Hiddleston told The Associated Press in 2025.

The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in 2022
The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in 2022 (PA)

Both Hiddleston and Ashton were born in London.

Hiddleston is best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with the 2011 blockbuster Thor and continuing in the Disney+ series, Loki.

Ashton is also a member of the MCU, having portrayed Dar-Benn in the 2023 film The Marvels.

She is also known for roles in Fresh Meat, Not Safe for Work, and Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw.

Representatives for Hiddleston and Ashton did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

