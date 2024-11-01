Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Hanks has revealed what he believes to be the worst age.

The actor, who previously admitted he finds it tough to uphold his “nice-guy” status on movie sets, turned 68 in July and, ahead of the release of his new film, reflected on the era of his life he found most challenging.

Hanks has reunited with his Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and co-star Robin Wright for Here, a single-location film following one spot of land over the course of a century.

In the film, Hanks and Wright play the middle-aged and elderly versions of their characters and, when asked if he enjoyed playing a certain age in the film, the Saving Private Ryan actor said: “The hardest for us was when we were playing 35.”

He described 35 as being a particularly tough age as it’s “that time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off [and] you stand differently”.

Hanks told Entertainment Tonight that he is “in better shape now” than he was when he was 35, explaining this is because his “kids are grown up” and he’s “getting decet exercise and can eat right”.

open image in gallery Tom Hanks has reflected on which age he found the most difficuly ( Getty Images )

The actor continued: “You can’t do that when you’re 35. Life is such a burden!”

Intriguingly, Hanks, who made his leading screen debut in 1984’s Splash!, had no films released in 1991, when he was 35, but shot the 1992 release A League of Their Own that year.

Two years later, the actor won his first Oscar for Philadelphia and his second – for Forrest Gump – the following year.

Hanks acknowledged his struggles with playing the middle-aged version of his character in Here, stating: “Look, I’m 68. The much more difficult part that was both physical and spiritual emotionally is when Richard and Margaret are 35 and 42 – when the aging process just begins to kick in and you no longer are able to spring up off a couch. And you’re not yet to a place where life slows down completely.”

open image in gallery Tom Hanks shot ‘A League of Their Own’ when he was 35 ( Columbia Pictures )

Here marks the fifth time Hanks has worked with Zemeckis, having starred in Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express and a 2022 version of Pinocchio.

Here is out now in the US and will be released in the UK on 15 January.