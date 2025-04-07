Tom Hanks’ daughter reveals the first time she saw her father ‘truly scared’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Hanks’s daughter, E.A. Hanks, recalls seeing her father afraid for the first time in her new memoir The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road.

E.A. — which stands for Elizabeth Anne — was the daughter of the Forrest Gump actor’s first wife, Susan Dillingham. In her forthcoming memoir, shared ahead of release with The Independent, she wrote about her time in South Carolina while her father was filming Forrest Gump.

“It was dark, and my father, Colin, and I were driving through the deep night along the coast,” she said, referring to her older brother, actor Colin Hanks. “I was sitting in the front seat, and as we rounded a gentle curve in the road, our headlights quickly passed over something in the tall grass on the shoulder — a large, dark lump with a slash of shocking pink.”

“In that split second it looked like someone’s torso had been cleaved open. My dad pulled the car over. He got out and, while we held our breath, walked back along the road, still visible in the red glare of our brake lights. It was very quiet except for the bugs. Colin and I stared as Dad tentatively stepped into the deep grass.

The Cast Away actor discovered that it was not, in fact, a body on the side of the road, but merely a spilled bag filled with pink insulation. “It was the first time I ever saw my dad look anything resembling truly scared,” E.A. wrote.

E.A. Hanks revealed in her memoir that her father Tom had to ‘track down’ her and her brother down amid their mother’s mental health troubles ( Getty Images; Instagram/eahanks )

Her memoir mostly revolves around her mother as it details E.A.’s six-month-long road trip from Los Angeles to Palatka, Florida, where her mother’s family is from, to learn more about her before she died from lung cancer in 2002.

Despite never receiving a formal diagnosis, E.A. believes her mother was bipolar, suffering episodes of extreme paranoia and delusion.

Dillingham and Hanks were married from 1978 to 1987, with Dillingham receiving primary custody of both of their children. However, one day, E.A.’s mother spontaneously decided to move her and Colin from Sacramento, California, to L.A. without informing Tom.

“My dad came to pick us up from school and we’re not there,” E.A. said. “And it turns out we haven't been there for two weeks and he has to track us down.”

During another portion of the book, E.A. said her mother slowly started to become more neglectful, leading to a switch in the custody arrangement where she would only see her mother on weekends and during the summer.

“As the years went on, the backyard became so full of dog s*** that you couldn’t walk around it, the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible,” she wrote.

The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road is released on Tuesday.