5 new podcasts to listen to this week

From film culture analysis and a nostalgic look back at Cilla Black’s Blind Date, to a hilarious game of Would You Rather with the Banjo brothers, here are this week’s top podcast picks.1. Scene Queens Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment, TV and film

From the cult classics to the latest releases, friends Grace Enock and Ore Abiona have finally invited listeners to their regular chats about TV and film, with their new Scene Queens Podcast.

In the latest episode, Enock, a screenwriter, and Abiona, who reviews and writes across film, TV and entertainment, speak about how excited they are about the new Wes Anderson film, The Phoenician Scheme.

Earlier this month, Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie title changed to The New Avengers. The co-hosts discuss the current state of film culture, what actually constitutes a spoiler – definitely not a name change – and why people are a bit “dramatic”.

The former “die-hard” Marvel fans explain why they’re suffering from “Marvel fatigue” and what they haven’t enjoyed about the recent Marvel TV releases and Disney live-action remakes. They also make a case for why they believe “Tom Cruise is the movie star of our times”.

Enock and Abiona reel through so many different films and TV shows throughout this naturally flowing conversation, including The Last of Us and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

If you’re looking for a podcast that’s fun, unfiltered, and will give you plenty of film and TV recommendations to add to your never-ending “to watch” list, Scene Queens Podcast is your new favourite listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Brothers Uncovered

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy and life

Broadcasters and members of the UK’s biggest dance group Diversity, Ashley Banjo MBE, Jordan Banjo, and Perri Kiely have entered the podcasting space with a brand-new podcast.

Brothers Uncovered is where the Banjos, alongside their honorary brother Kiely, invite their listeners along as they play the classic game of ‘Would You Rather’.

The trio ask each other hilariously insightful questions, including: ‘Would you rather your ex third-wheels your Valentine’s date or you third-wheel your ex’s Valentine’s date?’

In the latest episode, they speak about how well-received the first episode was by family, friends and fans, before Jordan pulls his trousers down to reveal his new tattoo in honour of the podcast series, and answer some frequently asked questions.

Jordan and Ashley also discuss people getting them mixed up, viral moments from Usher’s tour (feeding fans red cherries), which leads nicely to their first question: ‘Would you rather eat cherries fed by Usher or watch your partner be fed cherries by the singer?’

They move on to, ‘Would rather have your nude [pictures] published or lose every single photo you have ever taken?’ Which really got the three thinking.

The relationship between all three shines through on Brothers Uncovered, making it a really fun listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Problematic Gaze Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment, TV and film

The Problematic Gaze opens with a pop (of champagne) and sets the tone for a hilarious podcast that casually blends cultural nostalgia with social critique.

Hosted by social historian Dr Lee Arnott and TV producer Dave Moor, each episode revisits a piece of pop culture history and places it firmly in context, before asking: could they get away with this today?

In the latest episode, the pair dissect a 1996 edition of Blind Date, Cilla Black’s iconic Saturday night dating show.

Alongside discussions of their own experiences in the late Nineties, they explore the wider cultural backdrop, from tabloid TV to Euro 1996, before deep-diving into the episode itself, which features whiffs of crowd misogyny, dodgy teeth and wannabe Lotharios.

It’s chatty, funny, and delivered through a distinctly queer lens. The hosts, who lovingly call their listeners “the gazers”, pack the episodes full of fizz, facts and fun, with the odd dodgy Cilla impression featuring too!

Independently researched, recorded and edited, The Problematic Gaze is a must-listen for pop culture history lovers.

(By Katharina Schulenburg)

4. Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Government, politics and history

The addition of Christiane Amanpour to Global’s podcast suite is a genius one.

Her new podcast, titled Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, sees her and her ex-husband and former US diplomat Rubin, “pulling back the curtain” on world events.

It’s informative from beginning to end, and importantly, accessible.

As she and Rubin discuss what it may take for Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine, to references of Amanpour’s behind-the-scenes stories from her documentary Czar Putin, made in 2007, it’s a brilliant listen.

Amanpour, the chief international anchor at CNN, is best known for presenting her flagship programmes, including The Amanpour Hour and PBS’s Amanpour & Company, and there isn’t anyone better placed to be guiding listeners through the tangled web of today’s world politics.

Between her and Rubin, their insights, from past conversations with world leaders, to vault knowledge they can draw on with ease, they are a welcome addition to a crowded sector.

(By Kerri-Ann Roper)

Spotlight on…

5. Northern News

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy and news

Comedians Ian Smith and Amy Gledhill are back with the fourth season of their comedy podcast Northern News, which has already featured their landmark 100th episode.

Smith, who is from Goole, and Gledhill, who is from Hull, have been living in London for what they believe has been too long. It’s why they now go through the papers to see what weird and obscure news they have missed from the North, and talk about it.

At the start of their latest episode, which was a special live edition of the podcast, recorded at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024, the co-hosts talk about what they have been up to during the week.

But in the headlines, there is an owl that caused havoc at a wedding and a man who is happy after he found a massive chip, which they discuss and share their thoughts on.

If you like to stay informed and are looking for a laugh, Northern News should be your next podcast listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)