Tom Cruise has made a rare comment about parenting after being asked about his experience of Father’s Day.

The 62-year-old is currently on a promotional tour for his new film, Mission Impossible: the Final Reckoning, which he has said could be the last instalment in the long-running franchise.

Cruise was asked: “What would an ideal Father’s Day look like for you?” by an E! News presenter, who reminded him that the occasion was “just around the corner”.

The Top Gun star looked taken aback as he replied: “Hey, just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time.”

He is famously discreet about his private life and has three children: an adopted son and daughter with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and a biological daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

The actor’s family life has been the subject of speculation, with Cruise threatening to sue a magazine for $50m for suggesting he had “abandoned” his and Holmes’s daughter, Suri, following the couple’s split.

In June 2024, it was reported that Cruise and Holmes’s daughter Suri had dropped her father’s surname for her high school graduation ceremony. Instead, multiple outlets revealed she had gone by “Suri Noelle” rather than “Suri Cruise”.

Tom Cruise has three children ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

The Page Six report included a photo of the graduation pamphlet credited to celebrity news agency Backgrid, with the name “Suri Noelle” circled. The moniker was likely a tribute to the 18-year-old’s mother, whose middle name is Noelle.

Holmes and Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The actors first met in 2005 and were engaged two months later, before tying the knot in an Italian ceremony in November 2006. Holmes filed for divorce from the Eyes Wide Shut star in June 2012 after five years of marriage.

The First Daughter star has previously opened up about keeping her daughter safe because of her childhood in the spotlight. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she told Glamour in April 2023. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”