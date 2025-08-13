How to keep dogs safe in hot weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As temperatures begin to rise, you might be enjoying soaking up all the sunshine – but it’s important not to forget about our four-legged friends.

Unlike humans, dogs aren’t as effective at regulating their body heat, which means it’s crucial to take extra precautions and to show them some additional TLC during those uncomfortable sweltering days.

To help keep your pooch safe and comfortable this summer, we consulted some experts who have shared the following tips…

Never leave your dog alone in a car

“This is the most common tip that comes to mind when we think of dogs in hot weather,” says Axel Lagercrantz, CEO of Pets4Homes. “That’s because it can and often does have tragic consequences. Temperatures can rise rapidly leading to heatstroke, so don’t leave your dog in a hot car, even if you’re popping out for five minutes.”

Sue Ketland, dog behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity, agrees and adds: “Please don’t take your dogs out and about in the car unless you absolutely have to. Some people will say, ‘but I’ve got air conditioning in the car’ – but what if you break down? What if your air conditioning fails? What if you get stuck in traffic? What if you do have an accident? Some breakdown vehicles won’t take dogs in them.”

Provide constant access to cool, fresh water

“Leave multiple bowls around the house so your dog is never far from a source of hydration,” recommends Lagercrantz. “If your dog is also playing outside, make sure there is water out there too.”

Be extra cautious at the beach or near open water

“Try to keep your dog to shady areas on the beach and make sure you take your own fresh water with you for them to drink,” advises Ketland. “Also, make sure that you know if the tide is coming in or going out and be aware of how strong the current is. There have been cases where dogs have been swept out to sea or have been taken down a river, so consider keeping your dog on a long-line lead.”

Don’t put a damp towel over your dog in the heat

“Some people put a wet towel over the top of their dog, but that can actually trap the heat underneath, so don’t do that,” says Ketland. “Let them lay on the towel instead.”

Adjust your walk to early morning or late evening

“Temperatures tend to get to their most intense between 11am and 3pm,” highlights Lagercrantz. “So try and adjust your walking schedule to times when temperatures are not peaking, so early morning and evening.”

Avoid hot pavements

“Pavements, roads and sand can be very hot in the sun and can burn your dog’s pads,” warns Lagercrantz. “Test the ground with the back of your hand for a few seconds – if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to shaded or grassy areas where you can.”

Check your home cool

“Keep your doors and windows closed during the day and draw your curtains to keep it shady,” recommends Ketland. “Have a fan on, consider getting a cool mat and make sure there’s multiple bowls of fresh water down. My Golden Retriever loves lying on her cool mat.

“You could also set up a paddling pool in a shady area of the garden for your dog.”

Adjust how vigorous walks and activities with your dogs are

“If you usually run or do more vigorous activities with your dog, try to slow down a bit,” suggests Lagercrantz.

Ketland recommends avoiding anything that involves really hard running, like the repetitive chasing of balls.

“Young puppies, in particular, can’t regulate their body temperatures very well, and dogs don’t really know when to stop,” says Ketland. “If you’re chucking a ball around in really hot weather, they will just keep going and going and going until they get to the point of collapse.”Offer frozen treats

“Giving your dog ice cubes, frozen treats, or ice lollies made for dogs can keep them hydrated and help cool them down,” says Lagercrantz.

Look out for the warning signs

“Dogs that are overheating tend to become restless, find it difficult to settle and pant heavily,” highlights Ketland. “Their mouths can appear dry, their tongues can start to go a bluey colour and sometimes their eyes will go bloodshot.

“They’ll either get to the point of collapse, or in the earlier stages dogs tend to know something’s not right and will pace around heavily, panting and will look agitated.”

Contact a vet

If you notice your dog is overheating, take immediate action to cool them down and promptly contact a vet.

“Get them into the shade and run cold water over their groin area, their armpits and any area where there’s heavy blood flow, because we want to cool the blood down,” explains Ketland. “Then get them to the vets as soon as possible.”