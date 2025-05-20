Tina Knowles gives health update after revealing breast cancer diagnosis in new book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has shared an update on her health after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last month in her new memoir.

Knowles appeared in front of an enthusiastic audience Monday night in Brooklyn while on her Matriarch book tour. The book was published last month and has become a New York Times bestseller.

When the evening’s host, CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King, asked Knowles how she was doing after sharing the news of her breast cancer diagnosis in the memoir, she said: "My health is very good.”

“I eat healthier now, I'm more conscious of that. I wanna be around,” she said, referring to her children — Beyoncé and Solange — and grandchildren.

Knowles recalled being “very sad and very scared” upon receiving the stage one diagnosis.

“When you hear the word cancer ... it was very scary for me. That’s why I put it in the book,” she shared with the crowd.

Tina Knowles Portrait Session ( 2025 Invision )

“We get so busy taking care of everybody else. We have to take the time,” she continued, emphasizing the importance of not postponing routine tests like mammograms.

After initially debating whether she would include her breast cancer journey in the book, Knowles said her prayer in ultimately deciding to share the news was that other women would take time to prioritize their own health and wellbeing.

Knowles previously shared how she discovered the cancer after missing her scheduled mammogram. She said she thought she had gotten her test done more recently than she actually had.

Going into more detail in front of the audience Monday, Knowles said she was in the Hamptons last summer with her kids and grandkids and didn’t want to leave, but knew a doctor’s appointment was looming. She was “having a good time,” she recalled. But then something shifted when she saw Beyonce walking toward her, framed by a golden light.

“All of a sudden I saw my mom,” Knowles said, acknowledging the resemblance between her daughter and late mother.

“I knew I had to go home and get that test.”

It was shortly after that she received the cancer diagnosis and began treatment.

Knowles’ appearance in New York came just days before Beyoncé was about to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to the area.

Speaking of the 32-time Grammy winner’s latest album, Knowles told the audience: “It’s my favorite record that Beyoncé’s done.”

It’s a “history lesson, and to me, it’s the best Beyoncé’s ever sounded.”

Beyoncé will play five shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before heading across the pond to England and France. She’ll then return to the U.S. to continue the tour, with shows planned in Houston, Texas; Landover, Maryland; Atlanta, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada.