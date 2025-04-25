Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tina Knowles has revealed some of the challenges she faced while parenting now-celebrities Beyoncé and Solange.

While doing press for her new memoir, Matriarch, Knowles opened up about raising the two now-stars. She acknowledged how different Solange and Beyoncé were from the time they were children.

She also said she noticed tension between the two girls when Beyoncé was around 10 years old and in a singing group, while Solange was trying to make her voice heard.

“The kids would say to Solange every day, ‘Be quiet, Solange,’ because she would try to choreograph and, you know, she wanted to be involved. She bossed it, too. She – and they didn't want her involved,” Knowles told CNN News Central anchor Sara Sidner.

“And then I started noticing that Beyoncé would allow them to talk to her like that or she would say, ‘OK, Mom, can you get Solange out of here? Because she is’ ... and I'm like, ‘Wait a minute, this is her house, and you've got to be nice to her.’ And I told her all the things, you know, how important it was for her,” Knowles continued.

“But finally I realized that they weren't listening, and I saw a wall between them coming, and so I got them in therapy.”

Knowles acknowledged that putting the girls in therapy when they were young was taboo at the time.

Tina Knowles Portrait Session ( 2025 Invision )

“Even my husband, he was like, ‘I just don't know if they're too young for you to do that.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm not asking. I'm going to find somebody,’” Knowles shared.

Knowles said that Beyoncé especially appeared to benefit from a particular therapist, even though she hated the practice of opening up to someone else.

“She hated going,” Knowles said of the 32-time Grammy winner. “Solange loved therapy. She loved talking and, you know, expressing herself. And the outcome was great. It was really great because they have been super tight since.”

In revealing more about her life via her new memoir, Knowles also opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Knowles didn’t speak publicly about her cancer when she was diagnosed, and was skeptical at first about writing about it for her memoir.

“I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women,” she told People.

“I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me,” she added.

Knowles caught the cancer early and is “doing great,” she told People. “Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early.”