Timothy Olyphant has revealed how his daughter pushed him to do an advertisement for Levi’s with Beyoncé.

The actor, 57, spoke about starring in “The Denim Cowboy” advertisement, which came out earlier this month, during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He shared with host Nicole Bayer how the opportunity to work with Beyoncé came to be.

“They called and they were like, 'Hey, Beyoncé is doing this thing,’” he explained. “No one was sure what the thing was, but they wanted to know if I was free that weekend, and this is not sexy indifference, I was like, 'I got ceramics... I don't know.’”

However, Olyphant’s daughter then took matters into her own hands and convinced her father to do the Levi’s campaign.

“My daughter took the phone and said to my agent, 'Darren, he's doing it because if he doesn't, we won't ever speak to him,’” he continued. “So I'm glad she said yes. I had a lovely time.”

Timothy Olyphant says his daughter convinced him to do Levi’s ad with Beyoncé ( Getty Images )

He also shared details about working on set with the “Halo” singer, noting she was so “lovely.”

“You just stand next to her and you're like, ‘Look at this, I'm cooler than I was before.’ It was good, I'm glad I did it,” Olyphant added.

The actor and his wife, Alexis Knief, share two daughters, Grace, 26, and Vivian, 22, and a 24-year-old son, Henry.

In the advertisement, Olyphant is a cowboy who was impressed by Beyoncé’s pool-playing skills at a dive bar. Since he lost the game to the singer, who was wearing Levi’s denim, the actor had to take his jeans off and reveal his boxers to everyone.

Olyphant is best known for playing strong-willed US lawman Raylan Givens in the FX show Justified, which ended in 2015 after six seasons. He starred in the show alongside Walton Goggins, who said in an interview with The Independent that while they started out on good terms, their relationship was fractured by the end of the series. Goggins also claimed he and Olyphant “weren’t talking” by the show’s finale.

Last year, Olyphant, who is now on good terms with Goggins, reacted to his co-star’s claims, sharing his “own version” of events.

“OK, here’s my version. I adored working with Walt from the jump, but these actors, they’re a pain in the ass. They get really into their work,” he told Vanity Fair at the time.

“There was this thing where, as the show went on, and especially as the thing came to an end, where I would come from the writers’ room. They’d add things that were like, ‘Here’s what we need Walt to do in order to get to this finale we want.’ Then Walt would say his character would never do that, and then I’d be like, ‘Goddamn it.’”

Olyphant is now starring in Noah Hawley's FX Alien series, Alien: Earth, which is a prequel set three decades before the original Ridley Scott film.