Woman receives flowers meant for her boyfriend’s ex-wife – her response went viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Meghan Moore was filming a video for TikTok about the flowers her boyfriend sent her when she realized the card was addressed to his ex-wife. “The man I’m seeing sent his ex-wife [sic] birthday flowers to my house,” the video began.

She then read the card out loud. “Lisa, happiest birthday to my one true love,” the card read. “I wish I never let you get away. There are not plenty of fish in the sea. I love and miss you always but I miss you extra today.”

Moore admitted that she was planning on ending the relationship before the flowers incident, but viewed this as a “sign from the universe” that it needed to be done now.

“They’re not even that good,” she said about the flowers themselves. “Like, if I got these flowers for my birthday, what? One hydrangea and four roses? I’d be pretty pissed.”

Her TikTok went on to receive five million views as of November 4, with many people sharing their theories in the comments about how she ended up with the flowers.

“I used to work at a flower shop. Men would purchase 2 arrangements to different addresses all the time. My boss would always switch the cards,” one commenter explained.

Another agreed: “Florist here, they mixed them up on purpose. Girl code.”

Others gave suggestions for how Moore should approach her boyfriend after the situation.

“You need to text him a pic like ‘Tell Lisa Happy Birthday! PS she deserved a bigger arrangement for her birthday’ then block him,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I’m so petty, I’d text him and ask if he wants you to drop them at her house,” another suggested.

Moore later posted an update video saying her boyfriend denied the accident, suggesting instead that she had bought the flowers and had written the card herself to “sabotage” their relationship.

“He seemed really innocent and he’s not a lovey-dovey guy, so the note and flowers just seemed weird,” she said in an interview with People. “I decided, ‘I’m just going to call the flower shop.’”

The shop gave her the name and the address of the person who ordered the flowers, which proved it was not her boyfriend. Neither of them recognized the sender.

“I do have a snark page on Reddit, where people have shared some of my information,” Moore told People. “I thought someone from there might be trying to mess with me.”

From there she decided not to pursue the mystery further, but she did admit how entertained she was by some of the responses on TikTok.

“TikTok was the reason I had the inclination about calling the flower shop. It’s been crazy, but it’s been fun,” Moore said. “I don’t take myself that seriously, so while I worry about my safety and people sharing my address on the Internet, I have good security and a sense of humor. TikTok is a fun place.”