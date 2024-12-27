TikTokers swear by this Spanish New Year’s tradition for finding love

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For centuries, Spaniards have rung in the New Year with a festive ritual: eating twelve grapes at midnight to welcome luck and prosperity. Known as “uvas de la suerte” – which translates to grapes of luck – this age-old tradition has found a new audience on TikTok, where users have shared their grape-eating successes, particularly in matters of love.

The roots of the grape tradition trace back to Spain in 1909 when Alicante grape growers promoted eating twelve grapes as a way to mark the New Year and bring good fortune. Each grape symbolizes a month of the upcoming year, and eating all twelve in sync with the clock’s chimes at midnight is said to secure luck.

Spaniards gather in plazas, homes, or in front of live broadcasts from Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, where the clock tower counts down to the New Year. The challenge lies in eating one grape per chime, finishing all twelve before the final strike.

Over time, the tradition has spread to Hispanic and Latin American cultures, often with creative variations. For example, some eat grapes under a table, adding a twist to attract romantic success — a detail TikTok users have eagerly embraced.

On TikTok, users have given the tradition a digital spin dubbing it “#grapetheory.” Many claim that eating the twelve grapes will not only bring general luck but also spark love in the coming year.

Izzy Dwyer’s viral TikTok video from last New Year shows her devouring twelve grapes at midnight, followed by a heartwarming montage of her and her boyfriend. Dwyer credits the ritual for her newfound romance.

“I saw on TikTok that [eating the 12 grapes is] meant to bring you luck in your love life, and I did it with three friends,” she told Metro. “One had a boyfriend, and me and my other friend were single—now we’re both in relationships.”

Another TikTok user, Liliana Tuskia, shared her grape-eating experience in a video showing her sitting under a table while eating her twelve grapes. The clip then cuts to footage from her wedding in August 2024. “It really works,” she wrote.

If you’re looking to welcome the New Year with a mix of luck, love, and tradition, the Spanish grape ritual is easy to try. Start by preparing your grapes—seedless ones work best for a smooth experience, and you can peel and deseed them if needed.

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, eat one grape with each chime, aiming to finish all twelve before the final bell. For an extra playful twist, consider adding a personal touch, like eating the grapes under a table or with a specific intention in mind.

While the tradition is rooted in superstition and fun, many TikTok users have cheekily declared it foolproof for finding love.

As Dwyer put it: “You have nothing to lose, and what is the worst that can happen?”