The truth behind the bizarre viral banana peel skin hack

From beef tallow to banana skins, TikTok's viral beauty hacks continue to captivate and confound.

Recently, influencer Ashton Hall's morning routine video sparked a frenzy, not for its grueling 4 am journaling and plunge pool, but for a more unusual ritual: rubbing banana peel on his face.

Hall's video prompted a wave of speculation about the potential benefits of banana peels, with some even touting them as a natural Botox alternative.

While some viewers eagerly embraced the trend, others cautioned against the potential risks of applying fruit peels directly to the skin.

So, we hear from dermatologists what a ‘banana skin facial’ actually does to your skin.

What is the banana peel TikTok trend?

Much like what’s depicted in Hall’s viral TikTok, the banana peel facial involves rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your face, for supposed brightening, rightening and wrinkle reduction.

TikTok users are dubbing it ‘nature’s Botox’.

“To do a banana peel facial, simply take a fresh peel, cut it into smaller pieces, and gently rub the inside of the peel across your face in circular motions,” explains skin and aesthetics expert, Nina Prisk, whose clinics are based in London and Cornwall.

“After a few minutes, leave it on for about 10–15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.”

Prisk says that people are following this trend because it’s said that banana peel can help to brighten and hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation and combat acne due to its natural antioxidant properties.

“That said, while banana peels do contain some beneficial nutrients, I always advise people to take trends like these with a grain of salt, as it’s important to consider how your skin might react to unfamiliar ingredients.”

What are the benefits of banana on skin?

While these potassium-filled fruits are great for our bodies, does this translate to our skin?

“Banana peels contain various nutrients, including antioxidants like lutein, vitamins A, B, C, and E, and minerals such as potassium and magnesium,” explains dermatology doctor, Dr Nora, from Rejuvenation Clinic.

These nutrient components can offer a range of skin benefits. “Antioxidants help combat free radicals, potentially reducing oxidative stress that contributes to skin ageing,” says Dr Nora.

“The natural oils and potassium in banana peels may help hydrate the skin, leading to a smoother appearance. The compounds in banana peels might also soothe skin irritation and reduce inflammation, which could be beneficial for conditions like acne.”

But the experts remain sceptical at these supposed results. “I would warn that the benefits of this are extremely limited,” says Prisk.

“In fact I would suggest that although bananas do contain lutein, which is an antioxidant which can help to brighten the skin, the skin won’t absorb this properly by simply rubbing a banana on the skin. It may, in fact, result in skin irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin.”

Is it safe to rub banana peels on your face?

While it may seem harmless and a great way of reducing waste, there are risks to rubbing banana peels directly onto your face.

“For most people, rubbing banana peel on the face is unlikely to cause harm and may even feel soothing,” explains consultant dermatologist, Dr Angela Tewari, at The Lister Hospital.

“However, as with any topical ingredient, there is a risk of irritation or allergic reaction – especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

“The peel can also collect pesticides or bacteria, so it should ideally be washed before use,” she says.

Tewari notes that although it may feel good, it’s important to remember that there is no strong clinical evidence supporting banana peel as an effective skincare treatment.

Are bananas an alternative to Botox?

While TikTok has hailed this hack as nature’s alternative to Botox, doctors say to take this trend with a pinch of salt.

“It’s unlikely,” laughs Dr Nora, “Botox is injected into the muscle directly to stop contraction, therefore minimising dynamic movement of the particular muscle, what we then see as it kicks in is softened static lines over time and reduced movement – nothing in bananas can replicate this exactly.”

Aesthetics expert Dr Ed Robinson agrees, noting, “There is no scientific evidence to support this trend at all.

“As a doctor, I would never advise people to put food waste on their face.”

Banana peels may actually add benefits that Botox injections do not, such as brightening and creating a tightening sheen.

“Botox has no effect on your skin quality,” says Robinson, “[People] claim that a banana peel improves skin quality – so they are completely separate things.

“At the end of the day, ageing is natural, so if you want something that’s going to improve or reverse the ageing process, you are by definition doing something unnatural.”