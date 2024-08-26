Woman throws away in-law’s homemade cookies after deeming them ‘unhealthy’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A woman found herself embroiled in conflict with her in-law after she threw out homemade cookies she didn’t want her children to eat.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the in-law explained that they are an avid baker despite their daughter-in-law being very health conscious.

“My DIL (Emily) is very heath conscious and even more so now that they have two kids,” the Reddit post explained.

“She is the type of person who avoids sugars, mostly eats organic, and avoids processed foods.”

The Reddit poster then revealed that they tend to bake sweet treats whenever their grandchildren are around, although it usually results in an argument with Emily about feeding her children unhealthy foods.

“We got into an argument about this a few months ago about not giving the kids junk. I pointed out everything is homemade and I am not only serving them cookies. My son stepped in on this and we compromised that the kids can have one cookie when they are here,” the post continued.

The new plan had worked until the grandchildren had stayed over and the grandparent decided to bake a batch of cookies. Before Emily and her husband left, they also stayed over for a short period of time. While the cookies were cooling after being taken out of the oven, Emily decided to throw the entire tray away.

“When I asked her why she did it, she claimed I was doing me a favor since they are unhealthy,” the in-law recalled.

“I yelled at her, saying that she had no right to throw away food that I had worked hard to make. She got defensive and said she was just trying to help. My son stepped in and told me to calm down, but I was furious. Emily left the room in tears, and now my son is saying I overreacted and should apologize.”

The Reddit post ended with the in-law mentioning that they told their son that they would no longer be babysitting their grandchildren until the matter is resolved, and noted that they refused to apologize to their daughter-in-law over the incident.

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to defend the in-law’s actions, explaining that Emily broke the rules of a compromise that she originally agreed to.

“In this case, you could not serve the kids cookies at all, even if you are doing them a favor by babysitting. But you all COMPROMISED and agreed the kids could each have a cookie. And your DIL didn’t just decide her kids couldn’t have cookies, she threw away cookies for YOU, that you made, with your own ingredients,” one comment began.

“You need to be clear with your son, you all agreed to this compromise, and it was incredibly rude for your DIL to throw away your own food in your own home, and there is NO excuse for that. Would he be okay with you going into their home and opening up the cupboards and throwing away anything you wanted? No, of course not. If DIL had decided she didn’t want her kids to have cookies, she could have said that, instead she destroyed YOUR property.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “You’ve already come to a reasonable compromise regarding what the children eat while in your home. If the DIL apologizes for throwing out your food, it is only fair to apologize for raising your voice and/or using unkind words - but she disrespected you in your own home, it’s absurd that she thinks you would thank her for it.”