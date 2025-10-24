Thoughtful gifts for loved ones at Christmas

From wellness-enhancing wearables to timeless pieces and gift sets, these inspired finds make meaningful presents for the season ahead.

Celebrate with a seasonal scent

( Louis XV 1722 )

Champagne and celebration go hand in hand, and this festive season, Italian perfume house Xerjoff captures that effervescent spirit in luxury fragrance.

Inspired by one of France’s most prestigious champagnes, Maison de Venoge, the Louis XV 1722 fragrance opens with sparkling metallic notes that evoke the fizz of a freshly poured glass. Fruity and floral layers elegantly follow, settling into a warm and cultivated base scent that lingers long after the moment passes.

Sophisticated and unmistakably festive, Louis XV 1722 is the olfactory equivalent of a toast — the perfect accompaniment to dressing for occasions.

Find Louis XV 1722 at Xerjoff’s boutiques, selected perfume retailers and online at xerjoff.com

Make screen time smarter with mindful apps for kids

( Mind Candy Moshi )

Give your child calm, creative and educational digital experiences with Moshi’s suite of apps for kids, created by the BAFTA-winning team behind Moshi Monsters.

Moshi Kids is a sleep and mindfulness app, clinically proven by NYU Langone Health to help children fall asleep an average 28 minutes faster, stay asleep 22 minutes longer and wake 50% less often. With calming bedtime stories, lullabies and meditations, it supports emotional regulation and better sleep and naptimes. Moshi Play turns learning into adventure, featuring fun, educational activities that fuel pre-school development with math mini-games, puzzles, bubble pop, drawing, dress up, shopping games, stickers and problem-solving all through joyful ad-free play.

Moshi Coloring World inspires children’s imagination and focus, letting them colour, paint and design their own digital masterpieces in a safe and mindful space. Trusted by millions of parents, child development experts, teachers and sleep scientists worldwide, these apps make screen time purposeful and help children to play, sleep and learn better wherever they are.

Download all three apps from iOS or Android app stores.

Upgrade your home movie nights with cinema-level sound

( Bluesound PULSECINEMA )

Gathering around the TV with family will never be the same again.

Elevate your Christmas movie viewing with the immersive sound of Bluesound PULSE CINEMA. Designed for music-lovers and movie enthusiasts alike, this sleek soundbar fills the room with Dolby Atmos audio without the need for extra equipment. With 12 active drivers, upfiring speakers and a centre channel for crisp dialogue and layered music, it creates a rich, three-dimensional sound that makes everything — from your favourite playlist to the latest blockbuster — feel more alive.

Engineered for effortless setup and everyday use, the PULSE CINEMA connects easily via HDMI eARC and can be paired with other Bluesound speakers or a subwoofer for a full wireless home cinema experience, plus the BluOS Controller app means the control is in your hands.

Give the gift of timeless elegance

( Kinraden )

This Christmas, give a gift that lasts a lifetime. Founded in Copenhagen by architect Sarah Emilie Müllertz, Kinraden is a fine jewellery brand that exemplifies architectural precision and ethical craftsmanship.

Each piece is handcrafted in recycled 18-karat gold or sterling silver and is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council. Items are often adorned with the brand’s signature Mpingo diamonds, made from polished heartwood that substitutes mined diamonds and is sustainably sourced from FSC-certified forests in Tanzania.

Rooted in Danish design and inspired by mindful living, every Kinraden creation reflects beauty, longevity and integrity. Whether it’s a sculptural statement ring or an understated pair of earrings, these are gifts designed to endure and be cherished.

Recover like a pro after workouts and training

( Hyperice )

Know someone who’s always chasing their next personal best?

Help them feel their best, too, with Normatec Premier wearable dynamic air compression from Hyperice. Designed for runners, gym enthusiasts and endurance athletes alike, Normatec uses advanced dynamic air compression to support circulation and relieve muscle tension in the legs after training using its patented Pulse technology. This delivers precise treatment to five overlapping zones by using biomimicry to replicate the natural leg muscle pumps.

With seven levels of compression, an extended battery life, targeted ZoneBoost technology and a lightweight portable design, it makes recovery easier wherever you are, trackside or at home, and comes in three sizes, short, standard and tall. Upgrade post-workout wellness with a gift that works as hard as they do. Save up to £250 across the Hyperice range from 20 November 2025 to 11 January 2026.

Support calmness with a wearable device

( PULSETTO )

What better than the gift of calm at Christmas?

Pulsetto is an innovative wearable neck device designed to help you establish a routine that could support calm and balance. Trusted by over 100,000 users worldwide, including leading wellness experts, Pulsetto draws on clinical research suggesting it may contribute to a sense of wellbeing.

There’s no need for manual operation — its mobile app lets you select a programme to suit your comfort level and enhance each session with guided meditation, breathing exercises and positive affirmations. Compact, comfortable and effortless to use thanks to its magnetic clip-on design, Pulsetto offers a simple way to feel more at ease, making it the ideal festive gift.

Give the gift of a good read this Christmas

( Hive )

There’s nothing quite like unwrapping a new book at Christmas, and with Hive, every purchase gives back.

Founded to support independent bookshops across the UK, Hive offers a more socially minded way to buy books online. With over two million titles to choose from, including the latest bestsellers and timeless classics, plus thoughtful gifts including CDs, vinyl, ebooks and more, it’s easy to find something special for everyone on your list.

10-20% of the net value of each sale goes directly to your chosen local bookshop, helping small businesses thrive while you shop, so it’s the perfect time to stock up for the season, whether for yourself or to give as a gift.

Use code 10OFFBOOKS26 to get 10% off purchases over £20 from 1 November to 30 November 2025. Excludes other items on promotion and cannot be used with other codes.

Shop ethically this Christmas

Have a spritz of a bold British scent

( Boadicea-Perfume )

Great smelling fragrance commands attention.

Crafted in the UK, Boadicea The Victorious is a proudly British perfume house inspired by the strength and spirit of its namesake warrior queen. Each scent emulates individuality, from the rich floral warmth of Blue Sapphire to the romantic allure of Ardent and the bold energy of Valiant.

New for the festive season, Lannosea, named after one of Boadicea’s daughters, is a citrussy contrast of sharp and sweet, light and dark. Perfect for gifting, the brand’s 10ml fragrances offer a luxurious introduction to its signature blends, alongside beautifully curated gift sets.

Discover your signature scent at boadiceaperfume.com and receive 10% off your first order when you sign up to the newsletter.

Brighten up your home with colourful ceramics

( DIBOR )

Bring a touch of playful cheer to the festive season with Dibor’s welly boot planters. Available in a rainbow of eye-catching shades — bright red, sunny yellow, sage green, deep blue and more — these charming ceramic designs make the perfect gift for garden-lovers.

The planters are ideal for bringing a little character to patios, doorsteps and windowsills with seasonal blooms. Available in two sizes, you can even personalise with a name or message on your chosen planter, making them a thoughtful gift for those who are keen on home decor and garden ornaments.

Enjoy 20% off with code GIFTIDEA20 at dibor.co.uk

Shop lasting, high-quality garments

( Samsøe Samsøe )

Scandi fashion is in, and so is their philosophy of life. Rooted in Scandinavian simplicity, Samsøe Samsøe believes the perfect gift is one that doesn’t just bring joy now, but for years to come. The brand’s answer to this? Cosy knitwear and accessories made out of high-quality materials.

The cashmere range is designed for warmth and stylish indulgence, while the coats showcase fine tailoring and sophistication. Together, these pieces capture the spirit of Scandinavian minimalism that Samsøe Samsøe takes inspiration from: thoughtful, timeless and made to last well beyond the holidays.

For more inspiration browse the full gift guide or visit samsoe.com

Work on your reactions, dribbling skills and close control

( Strikesphere )

Have a football fanatic or future player in the family? Strikesphere Soccer Dash is the new interactive footballer that lets you practice your football skills indoor or outdoor. Featuring a smart ball and four interactive targets that respond when dribbled to, there are six game modes designed for high-speed, skill-focused gameplay and in-built AI technology, which adapts to your skill level.

The company’s innovative training companion and indoor opponent, Soccer Bot, sees you trying to outplay the bot as it tracks and tries to tackle the ball. Score points and enhance close control skills while the bot keeps score and records highs. It’s the perfect way to challenge friends, customise with four zone discs and have endless fun as you elevate your game.

