This Morning star taken to hospital following head injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has revealed he was taken into hospital after sustaining a head injury following an accident over Christmas.

The 45-year-old GP and TV personality is known to many for offering medical advice as This Morning’s resident doctor from 2016 to 2021, as well as appearing on the 16th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

On 28 December, Singh shared a selfie of himself with a bandage across his forehead along with the caption: “Not quite how I planned to spend my Saturday night.” The selfie appeared to be taken in the hospital’s waiting room.

After he was inundated with messages of support and concern, he took steps to clarify the cryptic post.

“Apologies, [I] should have explained…” he wrote. “I slipped and face-planted the pavement… earned myself five lovely stitches.

“All sorted though! And thank you for the messages of concern.”

The medic had shared a message filled with hope and optimism just days before the incident as posted a picture of himself pouting in a red Santa hat with the caption: “If, however or wherever you might be spending it… big Xmas kisses to you all! Let’s use it as a chance to spread a bit more kindness and joy.”

Earlier this year, Dr Singh denied losing his medical licence after rumours began circulating on social media. After departing This Morning, he claimed to have been “managed out” of ITV after raising concerns about the broadcaster’s work culture.

open image in gallery GP is known for being a regular guest on ‘This Morning’ ( Getty Images )

“Please ignore the people on social media claiming I’ve ‘lost my medical licence’,” his statement began, before noting that the rumour was “completely untrue”.

Dr Singh explained: “I intentionally put my Licence To Practise on hold earlier this year because I’m taking a bit of time off clinical work to pursue other projects (as you might have seen!).”

He continued his statement: “It just takes a couple of months for the process to complete.

“It’s perfectly normal for doctors to do this, and there is no other reason involved.”

open image in gallery Dr Ranj revealed he had been injured in an accident and had to receive stitches ( Instagram/DrRanj )

Concluding his message, Dr Singh wrote: “And I’m still very much a GMC-registered doctor.”

He has opened up about his career shift towards performing in the musical &Juliet as Lance, and acknowledged that it is vastly different to the skills people know him best for.

“I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I’ve been working behind the scenes to make this happen,’ Dr Ranj told Pink News on Monday (20 May).

“It’s an absolute dream come true.”