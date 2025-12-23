The ultimate guide to sleeping in the cold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brrr…. it only takes a surprise cold snap to remind us there’s nothing more miserable than sleeping in the cold – especially if your bed is far from the safe haven it promised to be.

Especially as temperatures dip, diving under the duvet and keeping your tootsies warm can feel like an uphill struggle against the wintry chill.

However, with these expert winter-ready bedding tips and clever hacks, here’s how to make struggling to sleep on frosty nights a thing of the past…Start with the right bedding

“When temperatures drop, staying warm at night relies on more than simply adding layers,” says Michael Buckle, head of buying, Dreams.

“Modern sleep technology plays a key role in maintaining comfort, he explains. “Advanced materials are now designed to respond to your body’s natural rhythms – absorbing, retaining or releasing heat as needed to keep your temperature steady throughout the night.”

This kind of intelligent thermoregulation helps prevent the common cycle of overheating and cooling too quickly, outlines Buckle, which can disrupt sleep.

“By choosing winter bedding and mattresses engineered to work with your body, you can create a cosy, consistent sleep environment that supports deep, uninterrupted rest,” advises Buckle.

Don’t overlook cooling technology in winter

“Although it may seem counter-intuitive, bedding known for its cooling properties can be a real asset in the colder months,” notes Buckle.

These fabrics are designed to manage heat gently and efficiently, so instead of trapping too much warmth or letting it escape, they help keep your temperature even, he explains.

“When paired with a winter-ready duvet, cooling bedding can provide a comfortable balance that stops you from feeling too hot at first, and too cold later on.”

Choose a higher-tog winter duvet

A simple seasonal switch can make a big difference, highlights Buckle. “A higher-tog duvet offers better insulation and helps trap warmth without relying on lots of heavy layers.

“Combining a winter-appropriate duvet with temperature-responsive bedding creates a cosy environment that keeps you warm without feeling weighed down.”

Add adjustable warmth with a heated blanket or throw

For those who feel the chill as soon as they get into bed, Buckle says a heated blanket or throw can provide instant comfort. “Pre-warming the bed on a low setting makes slipping in far more inviting, and adjustable controls mean you can reduce the heat once you’re settled.

“It’s an easy way to create a snug, relaxing space, while still avoiding overnight overheating,” suggests Buckle.

In addition to sleep technology and features such as temperature control, Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams, says there are some simple hacks to help you drift off in slumber.

“While a cool room is ideal for helping your body release the sleep-supporting hormone, melatonin, being too cold can have the opposite effect,” warns Margo.

“If your body has to work overtime just to stay warm, it becomes harder to relax and drift into deep, uninterrupted sleep – the key is keeping your environment cool while still retaining your own body heat.”

Cosy, breathable layers, warming your pyjamas beforehand, creating a little ‘body-heat tent’, and choosing insulating materials can all help you stay comfortably snug, says Margo, “so you can enjoy the benefits of a cool room without the chills.”

Pre-warm your bed… and your PJs

“If you don’t have a heated blanket or throw, you can still make those first moments in bed wonderfully cosy,” underlines Margo.

“Try placing a hot water bottle under the duvet for around 20 minutes before bedtime; it gently warms the space and takes the chill off.

“For an extra-snug touch, pop your pyjamas in the dryer for a few minutes beforehand – there’s nothing better than slipping into warm sleepwear on a cold night.”

Try the ‘tenting’ trick

If the room feels a little bit chilly but you’re trying to avoid cranking the heating up, she says to tuck the edges of your duvet tightly around your body; or underneath the mattress, “trapping your own body heat in, and creating a sleeping-bag-esque cocoon.”

Toast your toes

As Margo points out, cold feet make your whole body feel chilly. “Wear fuzzy socks or invest in a foot warmer.”

“For a quirky twist, some people swear by filling a small sock with rice, microwaving it, and placing it at the foot of the bed,” says Margo. “It stays warm for hours.”

Insulate your room and block out drafts

Before bed, make sure windows and doors are properly sealed to keep the cold at bay, suggests Margo. “Draught excluders and thick curtains or thermal blinds can help trap warmth where you want it – inside.”

Don’t forget the floor either, she says. “Adding a cosy rug can make a surprising difference on chilly nights… just be careful not to overheat the room.

“A balanced, well-insulated space is the sweet spot for comfortable sleep.”

Try the ‘hat-trick’ on extra-cold nights

“It might sound old-fashioned, but wearing a soft beanie to bed really does help on freezing nights,” suggests Margo.

“We lose a lot of heat through the head at night, as it’s not covered by a duvet; so keeping it covered can make your whole body feel warmer.”

For more sleep-related tips and expert advice to help you get a good night’s sleep, visit Dreams Sleep Matters Club.