The smartest gadgets and tech upgrades to buy now

Covering everything from AI translators and private clouds to instant-print cameras and stringless guitars, our pick of the best new innovations makes everyday life smoother, smarter and more fun.

Power up your every step with an AI-powered exoskeleton

( Hypershell X )

Imagine hiking further, moving faster or tackling your daily commute with less strain.

That’s the promise of the Hypershell X, a wearable exoskeleton that merges robotics, AI, and cutting-edge ergonomics into one sleek, compact and convenient device.

Built to amplify your movement and reduce fatigue, the Hypershell gives you a literal boost with every step. Whether you’re exploring rugged trails or just trying to keep up with an active lifestyle, it delivers effortless performance and serious range.

Inspired by sci-fi (with real-world muscle), the Carbon X model even took home a Best Innovation Award in Robotics at CES 2025. This is the future of mobility — designed to push your limits, not your body.

Bring your favourite memories to life instantly

( Kodak’s Mini 2 Retro )

There’s something magical about holding a photo in your hands — and Kodak’s Mini 2 Retro and Mini Shot 2 Retro bundles make it easier than ever to print your favourite snaps in seconds.

Whether you’re journaling, gifting, traveling, or just making memories at home, these sleek pocket-sized printers blend digital ease with analog charm. Using Kodak’s premium 4PASS dye-sublimation tech, each 2.1 x 3.4 inch photo prints in rich, continuous-tone colour and is laminated to resist water, smudges, and fading.

The Mini 2 connects via Bluetooth; the Mini Shot adds a built-in camera for spontaneous snapshots. With refill bundles included — and one of the lowest costs per print around — these are keepsakes worth sharing.

Get 15% off on both bundles at kodak.com. Offer valid from 28 April to 4 May 2025.

Make music with no strings attached

( LiberLive )

Ever wanted to play guitar, but never known where to begin?

The LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar reimagines music-making for the digital age — no strings, no music theory, no problem.

Instead of frets and finger strain, you’ll get right into the fun part with pressure-sensitive pads, rhythmic paddles and intuitive LED guidance via the LiberLive app.

Perfect for beginners, teens, or creative tinkerers, the C1 makes it easy (and fun) to explore your musical side. Switch between guitar, piano and bass sounds, layer in over 100 smart rhythms and create rich, real-time harmonies powered by cutting-edge sampling tech. Winner of multiple global design awards — and a CES 2025 standout — this foldable, go-anywhere instrument is redefining how we play.

Get 5% off on Amazon with code OFFER005 or £20 off at checkout with code CODE20. Both offers valid until 28 June 2025.

Feed your pup the food it deserves

( Tails.com )

Every dog is different — so why settle for one-size-fits-all kibble?

Tails.com uses vet-backed nutrition and smart tech to craft a personalised kibble blend that’s based on your dog’s breed, age, weight and personal preferences.

You can even tailor the flavour to suit your pup’s particular tastes, whether they’re into chicken, salmon or, on occasion, something a little fancier.

As your dog grows and changes, so does their food, thanks to Tails.com’ unique blend evolution tech, which keeps nutrition perfectly on point. It’s delivered monthly, so there’s one less thing to think about. And one more reason your dog will adore mealtimes.

Get 60% off your first box with code DOG60 at checkout. Offer valid for all first-time customers.

Scan anything in stunning detail with no tracking dots needed

( THREE 3D Scanner )

Whether you’re a designer, engineer, artist, or 3D printing hobbyist, the THREE 3D Scanner makes high-precision 3D scanning easier than ever.

It’s a standalone, plug-and-play scanner with built-in software, meaning you can use it on any device — no downloads, no expensive GPU, no problem.

With autofocusing 13MP cameras and up to 0.033mm accuracy, THREE captures everything from jewellery to engine blocks with incredible clarity. No tracking dots required — just place your object and go.

What’s more, it captures full-spectrum colour, thanks to next-level ChromaSpec tech.

Crafted with premium materials and future-proof design, THREE is built to last and ready for everything from digital modelling to reverse engineering.

Ditch the stickers and dial up the precision today.

Speak like a local on every call, anywhere in the world

( Timekettle W4 Pro )

Travelling, working remotely, or staying in touch across borders?

The Timekettle W4 Pro translation earbuds make language barriers a thing of the past. These sleek, open-ear buds use advanced Babel OS and HybridComm tech to deliver ultra-fast, two-way real-time translation in over 40 languages and 93 accents — across platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp and WeChat.

No app downloads required from the person on the other end. Just pop them in, speak naturally and hear back with 95% accuracy and smart noise reduction, with a mere three- to five-second delay.

With tailor-made modes for travel, business, or multilingual meetups, the W4 Pro also offers live bilingual transcription and automatic meeting summaries. Stay understood, wherever life takes you.

Get 5% off with code TMKYC5 at timekettle.co. Offer valid until 28 May 2025.

Give your music collection the speakers it deserves

( Audioengine A5+ )

True music-lovers know that great sound isn’t just about volume. It’s about fidelity.

Audioengine has been dialing in that difference since 2005. Based in Texas this veteran-owned brand builds premium powered speakers and accessories designed to bring out the soul in every song — whether you’re spinning vinyl or streaming playlists from your phone.

The star of this particular lineup? The Audioengine A5+. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, it’s a full-fledged home music system with bold stereo sound, wired and wireless playback (including aptX-HD Bluetooth) and inputs for everything from laptops to turntables.

These are the kind of speakers that make you pause mid-track because you just heard something new, in a song you’ve loved forever.

Turn your back garden into a window to nature

( Bird Buddy )

Whether you’re a dyed-in-the-wool bird-lover, curious gardener, or just looking for something to get the family interested in local wildlife, Bird Buddy makes reconnecting with nature as simple as a glance at your phone.

This award-winning smart bird feeder uses an AI-powered camera to snap, stream and identify visiting species in real time, creating a personal birdwatching archive you can scroll as simply as your photo album.

The new Bird Buddy Smart Feeder Pro captures HDR images, 2K live video and even slow-motion footage. Perfect for catching the flick of a finch.

Add an optional solar roof and extended battery for weeks of uninterrupted wildlife joy. Learn more at mybirdbuddy.com or find it on amazon.co.uk for 5% off.

Take control of your data with a private cloud of your own

( Synology )

Tired of juggling cloud subscriptions, external drives and scattered backups?

The Synology DS925+ is a compact, ultra-reliable device that brings all your digital life into one place — your own private cloud.

Whether you’re a content creator wrangling huge files, or a small business sharing projects across a remote team, this four-bay NAS system offers fast, secure, centralized storage you can access from anywhere.

Powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen processor and ECC memory, the DS925+ delivers blazing speeds and powerful data protection. Dual 2.5GbE ports, USB-C expansion and NVMe caching slots make it future-ready — with room to grow up to 180TB. Simple to use and built to last, it’s a smart way to safeguard your work, streamline collaboration and ditch the cloud clutter.

Upgrade your front door with professional security

( Ajax DoorBell )

Looking for a smarter way to enhance your home security?

The Ajax DoorBell brings professional-grade security to your doorstep.

Designed by Ajax Systems, it features a 4MP HDR camera with infrared night vision, AI-powered detection for people, pets and vehicles, and a minimalist design that blends into any exterior.

With app control, a built-in IR sensor and backup battery power, it connects via Wi-Fi, with stable communication up to 500m. If Wi-Fi fails, backup transmission via Ajax hub ensures continuity using Jeweller and Wings proprietary protocols.

You’ll get real-time alerts, crisp audio with noise suppression, and a stylish LED status ring — all in a compact, weather-resistant build. Smart, secure and so sleek it’ll surprise you.

Grow ingredients easily indoors

( Auk Mini )

City living and home-grown produce usually don’t mix — until now.

The award-winning Auk Mini creates ideal growing conditions in a compact, fool-proof package. Whether you’re craving fresh basil for pasta, mint for a Friday evening cocktail, or dreaming of your own mini tomato harvest, this sleek Scandinavian smart garden does it all for you with zero stress.

Using hydroponic tech, full-spectrum LEDs and automatic watering, it keeps your plants thriving even if you forget they exist.

Small enough to tuck into a kitchen corner but mighty enough to grow chilli, lettuce and rocket, the Auk Mini lets you pick your own dinner ingredients without leaving home.

Choose from stylish black or white finishes with oak or walnut accents. Freshness, sorted for £209.

