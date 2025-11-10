Shop The Oodie deals this November and save up to 50% on blankets, robes and more

As the nights draw in and festive season looms, there’s one sale worth clearing space in your calendar for. This November, The Oodie is kicking off its biggest event of the year – aka, the Black Friday sale – with up to 50 per cent off sitewide on its best-selling, snuggly pieces.

If you’ve yet to experience the brand that turned the humble blanket into a wearable and viral phenomenon, now’s your chance. In a nutshell, The Oodie’s signature oversized hoodie blankets, luxuriously soft dressing gowns and sleep-inducing weighted throws have become winter staples for millions worldwide. Everything is designed with softness and practicality in mind, using the brand’s signature ToastyTek™ fleece and incorporating details like deep pockets, oversized hoods and a relaxed fit that works for everyone.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting in early with the Christmas shopping, this is your opportunity to browse ways to stay warm in winter for less. With the calculations done for you and discounts applied automatically at checkout, there’s no need to hunt for codes or set a midnight alarm on 28 November. Instead, The Oodie invites you to sit back and relax with nearly a whole month of early Black Friday offers at your fingertips.

Save up to 50 per cent on The Oodie Originals

There’s a reason The Oodie’s signature hoodie blankets have reached cult status. With a velvet-soft fleece outer and teddy borg inner, they’re oversized, irresistibly fluffy and designed for year-round lounging. This season’s lineup spans everything from animal prints to limited-edition festive designs – plus family sets if you’re planning to match on Christmas morning.

With up to 50 per cent off from 3 November to 1 December, this is a rare opportunity to spend less and wrap up your loved ones in the very cloud-like fabric that made The Oodie go viral. And, because one size fits most (sizes 6-22), you won’t have to worry about awkward try ons. With heating costs on the rise, this is one investment that’s as practical as it is plush.

Shop Oodie originals at Theoodie.co.uk and secure your favourites before they sell out

Are weighted blankets included in The Oodie Black Friday sale?

Absolutely. The Oodie’s sitewide discount extends to its weighted blankets, including multiple cover options and varying levels of pressure to suit every sleep preference. That means you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off the premium minky throw, which is generously sized at 198cm x 121cm and filled with eco-friendly glass beads in 4.5kg, 6.8kg or 9kg options.

What’s the benefit? The gentle pressure can aid in calming the mind and body, accelerating your evening wind-down and improving your sleep. Think of it as an adult’s answer to your childhood soft toy: helping you to feel more grounded and relaxed.

As for getting the discount, simply head to the checkout with your chosen blanket in tow and the reduction will be applied automatically. It’s easier than falling asleep.

Better sleep starts here – explore weighted blankets up to 50 per cent off

What else is included in The Oodie’s Black Friday sale?

Beyond its hooded blankets, you’ll find discounts across The Oodie’s wider collection. Yes, up to 50 per cent off everything from mum-approved dressing gowns to sleepwear designed for sofa Sundays – all with an impressive variety of prints and the same careful attention to detail.

Limited stock means the most popular styles tend to sell out fast, so early shoppers will get the best pick. And, as if that weren’t incentive enough, The Oodie’s running an additional promotion where every £1 spent counts as an entry into a generous £25,000 cash giveaway. In short, comfort could literally pay off.

From bathroom to bedroom shop all-day comfort for yourself or someone special