The best spa and wellness retreats to book now

Whether you’re craving thermal pools, holistic therapies or simply a quiet place to unwind, a great spa retreat can reset more than just your stress levels. We’ve rounded up the most compelling wellness escapes to book now — each offering a unique path to rest, renewal and spiritual refreshment.

Reset your senses at a luxury wellness suite in Kent

( The Spa Hotel )

In the historic town of Tunbridge Wells, The Spa Hotel invites guests to unwind in its newly opened Wellness Suite — a private sanctuary designed for total restoration.

Expect a full sensory journey through thermal and hydrotherapy experiences, including a hydro pool, jacuzzi, cold plunge pool and ice fountain. A serene relaxation room completes the circuit, making this a destination where calm is curated down to the last detail.

Whether you’re visiting on a Spa Experience package, enjoying Premium Membership or staying in a top-tier hotel room, access to the suite ensures a refined and deeply restorative escape. With a focus on balance, renewal and quiet luxury, this is wellbeing done beautifully.

Reconnect with ancient healing traditions in Kerala

( The Ayurvedic Healing Village (Kairali) )

Set in 65 acres of medicinal gardens in the Western Ghats, Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Village offers an immersive introduction to India’s most time-honoured wellness system.

With more than three decades of experience, the retreat specialises in Panchakarma, a profound detoxification therapy rooted in classical Ayurveda. Stays begin with a consultation with in-house physicians, followed by tailored treatments using herbs grown on-site.

Expect therapies such as Abhyangam and Shirodhara alongside daily yoga and meditation. The aim is to rebalance the body’s systems and support long-term vitality.

While the setting is serene and the facilities modern, the heart of the experience remains true to tradition. This is a retreat for those seeking realignment as well as rest.

Immerse yourself in sea, salt and Sardinian serenity

( Forte Village )

Fringed by lush greenery and set beside the turquoise sea, Forte Village offers a restorative take on Mediterranean wellness.

At its centre is Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa, home to a six-pool thalassotherapy circuit with a detox protocol developed exclusively for the resort. Guests alternate between warm magnesium-rich pools and cold plunges, stimulating circulation and easing muscular tension.

Complementary treatments include beauty rituals, holistic therapies and open-air yoga, while diagnostic services at Forte Lab add a modern edge. Whether you’re floating beneath pine trees or meditating on the beach, the setting invites deep relaxation. A stay before 31 October 2025 includes exclusive benefits such as half board, spa access and €200 sport academy credit.

To book, quote FVSUMMERESCAPE at fortevillage.com.

Pause, pamper and realign on a women-only retreat in Bali

( Goddess Retreats )

Goddess Retreats, in paradisiacal Bali, provides a safe and soulful space for women to reset.

Founded in 2003, this award-winning wellness retreat blends personal growth with cultural immersion, pairing private villa stays with unlimited indulgent spa treatments, daily yoga and holistic healing.

The boutique retreat runs in two locations — the rice paddies of Ubud and the peaceful coastline of Seminyak — with personalised programmes tailored to help guests reconnect with themselves and their values.

Expect a supportive, all-female environment where activities range from creative and cultural workshops to surfing. Whether you’re a solo traveller or simply someone in need of pampering or stillness, this is a chance to step away from routine and tune in to what matters.

Slow down in a Swiss spa resort between lake and mountain

( Deltapark Vitalresort )

Tucked between nature reserves on the shores of Lake Thun, Deltapark Vitalresort is a wellness hotel rooted in balance.

Its four-level spa includes a saltwater indoor pool, outdoor freshwater pool, panoramic sauna decks and alpine-style relaxation rooms, with views stretching across the Bernese Oberland. The resort’s ‘four nights for the price of three’ package includes full board dining, e-bike rental, a body scrub and a choice of local excursions — from a mountain cable car ride to a visit to the St Beatus Caves.

Guests also receive complimentary spa access and a PanoramaCard for free local transport. Whether sunbathing on the deck or soaking in the pools, this is a place to recharge gently and stay grounded in nature.

Unwind in belle époque style among Switzerland’s alpine peaks

( Kempinski Palace Engelberg )

Set in a restored 1904 landmark, Kempinski Palace Engelberg brings grandeur and serenity to a spectacular alpine setting.

The 8611sq ft rooftop spa includes an indoor infinity pool, various saunas, a steam room and a relaxation room with an open Himalayan salt-stone fireplace, while holistic sound-bath retreats invite deeper rest through movement, frequency therapy and guided relaxation.

Guests can stroll to the 12th-century Engelberg Abbey, follow heritage trails through the village or hike over 311 miles of alpine paths. Seasonal activities include panoramic gondola rides, lake visits and summer tobogganing on Brunni and in winter at the foot of Mount Titlis.

Weddings here unfold against a backdrop of snow-dusted peaks and belle époquearchitecture. Whether you’re unwinding after a hike or beginning a honeymoon, this is a destination where elegance meets vitality.

Experience mountain stillness and great architecture in the Austrian Alps

( WIESERGUT )

In the quiet mountain landscape of Hinterglemm, WIESERGUT is a luxurious retreat that places nature, architecture and wellness at centre stage.

Its newest additions, the BergSuite, which boasts expansive views, alpine materials, hot tubs, fireplaces and dedicated spa areas, and the BergLoft, which features a 15 metre long heated pool. The BergGym offers panoramic mountain views, modern Reformer Pilates and state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment.

The on-site BadHaus spa draws spring water from the surrounding meadows, feeding into an indoor-outdoor pool and used in everything from steam rooms to pinewood saunas. Opt for transdermal facials (TDA) or simply rest in the panoramic tea lounge.

Food is sourced almost entirely from the estate itself — vegetables, fruit, herbs and even wood-fired bread — and they run their own farm with Pinzgau cows, from which they obtain both milk and meat.

Upgrade your Glück Suite to the Wiesergut Suite at no extra charge with code UPGRADE UK at wiesergut.com. Offer ends 02 November 2025.

Relish a slower pace on Türkiye’s ancient Aegean coast

( Akra Hotels )

Opening in April 2026, Akra Didim is the latest project from Akra Hotels, bringing its philosophy of simplicity to the Aegean.

Set on 279 acres near the historic town of Didim, this year-round retreat blends modern design with a quiet sense of space. Rooms look out to sea and the 19,375sq ft spa promises stillness and steam in equal measure. There’s padel and pickleball, tennis and trails, but the mood remains gentle — unhurried rather than high-energy.

Children are well catered for with creative workshops, while grown-ups can flow between wellness treatments, thoughtful menus and low-key cultural events. With a focus on balance over spectacle, Akra Didim invites you to spend time well, rather than simply fill it.

Soak in serenity at an exclusive Swiss spa escape

( Hotel Villa Honegg )

Perched prettily almost 3,000ft above Lake Lucerne, Hotel Vill Honegg is the kind of place that feels suspended between Heaven and Earth

With just 25 elegant rooms, this art nouveau hideaway offers an intimate, high-altitude retreat for those in search of quiet luxury. Days here unfold gracefully, with breakfast served till 12pm, lazy laps in the heated 34C infinity pool or a glass of wine as cowbells chime in the distance.

Hike alpine trails, dine on farm-to-table cuisine or simply sink into the silence as the hotel’s panoramic views do most of the talking. With Ibex Fairstay certification and Swisstainable Level III status, sustainability is woven into every detail at the hotel.

And if you visit between October and March (excluding the festive peak), you can get 25% off with code SPECIAL25. It's an indulgent alpine dream, without the crowds.

Reclaim calm at a soulful yoga retreat in Andalucia

( Shanti-Som )

Some places can calm you down before you’ve even unpacked. Shanti-Som, a 15-room boutique retreat tucked into the hills between Málaga and Marbella, offers something gentler than a bootcamp and deeper than a beach break.

It’s about intention: sunrise yoga on the terrace, nourishing plant-rich meals, wandering or simply resting. The signature Yoga Retreat invites guests to reconnect through twice-daily practice, mindful movement and holistic treatments designed to support body and spirit.

Everything is personalised, with no one-size-fits-all diets or punishing regimes. Just space, care and expert guidance.

Whether you’re escaping burnout, easing back into movement or seeking a fresh chapter, Shanti-Som brings a rare blend of rigour and compassion through Balinese design, Spanish sunshine and a focus on long-term wellbeing.

Reset your senses at an alpine haven with soul

( Santre )

South Tyrol doesn’t just offer scenery — it offers stillness.

At Santre, a family-run retreat above Bressanone in the Dolomites, you’ll find both in abundance. Founded by three brothers, this contemporary ‘dolomythic home’ blends alpine purity with slow-living luxury.

Step from the adults-only spa to the forest-view infinity pool or linger in the Finnish sauna before wine-tasting in the vaulted cellar. Suites are earthy and elegant, built from natural materials that bring the landscape indoors, while the restaurant takes a similarly grounded approach — seasonal, soulful and full of flavour.

Whether hiking, skiing or simply catching your breath, you'll observe the Goller family's philosophy in every detail: generous, joyful hospitality in harmony with nature. There's a kids' zone and family spa, too, but everything here moves to the same quiet rhythm.

