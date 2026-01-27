Heart-shaped flowers and foliage to mark the season of romance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The season of romance is here, but if you’re yawning at the thought – and cost – of red roses, there’s a mass of other plants which spell love for both outdoor gardeners and houseplant lovers.

Take a look at some of the plants with heart-shaped leaves and flowers which can last a lot longer than a dozen red roses.

Bleeding heart

This beautiful, dainty-looking heart-filled perennial, also known as Lamprocapnos spectabilis (reclassified from dicentra), produces arching stems hung with heart-shaped flowers in late spring and early summer. Growing to around 90cm, they look beautiful in semi shade as each stem produces lines of these little romantic blooms. For those who aren’t fans of pink or red, there are also white varieties (‘Alba’), all of which look beautiful with low-lying plants such as saxifrages and hellebores.

Growing tips: They like cool, moist, sheltered situations, but will also do well in a sunny border. However, keeping them out of the heat of the day and making sure the soil is moist are likely to extend their flowering period. They will form clumps which will last for years and don’t like to be moved.

Hoya kerrii

Also known as the sweetheart plant, thanks to its heart-shaped fleshy succulent leaves, you can pick up this this popular houseplant in all its romantic glory at most garden centres, where a single heart-shaped leaf cutting will form the stand-alone attraction.

A native of Thailand and south China, it can, given the right conditions, fill pots with its thick, leathery love heart leaves. However, be aware that if you buy one which is just a heart-shaped leaf planted in a pot, most won’t grow into a full plant because they are not true stem cuttings. If you want one that’s going to grow properly you’ll need to find a plant with a properly rooted stem and visible other leaves. Mature plants can produce star-shaped cream and red flowers.

Growing tips: Never over-water this succulent. Only water it when the soil feels really dry and don’t water the leaves, only the soil. Keep it in a light position out of direct sunlight and don’t put it near radiators or in draughty spots. And if you want to have more chance of it lasting, buy a more mature plant.

String of hearts (Ceropegia woodii)

Native to South Africa and Zimbabwe, this trailing succulent houseplant produces thin wiry stems carrying heart-shaped grey leaves with pinkish undersides. It’s ideal for trailing down off shelving or a hanging pot, maybe alongside other trailers, such as string of pearls and string of dolphins.

Growing tips: Allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings and never let the roots sit in water or you’ll kill the plant. If the leaves start to yellow, cut off the damaged foliage and don’t water until the soil is really dry. Feed with a houseplant fertiliser twice a year and keep the plant in a light, bright spot out of direct sunlight, turning it from time to time so all the stems get sufficient light.

Anthurium andraeanum

Native to South America and the Caribbean, and also known as the flamingo flower, this tropical-looking houseplant’s heart-shaped red waxy flowers (also known as spathes) and central yellow or cream spikes are instantly recognisable and add a huge splash of colour to any indoor area. You can also find pink, orange and white varieties.

Growing tips: They come from warm, humid parts of the world so try to imitate those conditions. Place them in a warm, bright spot out of direct sunlight in fast-draining peat-free acidic soil and water them with rainwater, preferably at room temperature, allowing the top third of the soil to dry out between waterings. Don’t water them with cold tap water or you will shock them. To maintain humidity, they may be best off in a bathroom, or alternatively mist the leaves regularly.

Indoor cyclamen

A great alternative to a Valentines bouquet, the dainty flowers – in shades of red, pink and white – atop pretty green and grey heart-shaped leaves should last longer than many other floral gifts, maybe even up to six weeks.

Growing tips: Keep it cool if you want it to survive. It won’t thank you being put near a radiator. If frost isn’t forecast, you could even put it in its pot on a covered porch or in an unheated conservatory or greenhouse. Again, don’t overwater, waiting until the pot has partially dried out, and water from below, putting the pot into a shallow bowl of water and letting the soil absorb the water, but make sure you drain the pot thoroughly after watering.