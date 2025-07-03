Are you an adventurer who is always striving to go faster, higher and farther? Or perhaps your body could do with a boost to help you conquer your next outdoors goal.

Whatever the challenge may be, from distance to altitude and tricky terrain, the Hypershell Exoskeleton can help get you there, maximising energy and efficiency on the way.

What is the Hypershell Exoskeleton?

The world’s first outdoor exoskeleton, Hypershell is in a new category of tech made for movement and out-of-doors activities. Made of lightweight aluminium alloy and carbon fiber, it weighs in at a mere 2kgs, and empowers users to explore farther, quicker and experience less fatigue by boosting their performance and supporting the body.

Essentially a battery-powered harness that sits on your hips, with two straps that attach to your thighs, the Hypershell X delivers up to 800W of peak output, enhancing leg strength by up to 40 per cent, reducing exertion by 30 per cent and offsetting up to 30kg of load. Durable and weather-resistant (IP54), this exoskeleton has a range of almost 11 miles and a fast-charging battery that reaches full power in just 88 minutes, so you can get back on the trek after a reviving break.

Designed not just for extreme athletes but also for adventurers, photographers, commuters and anyone who walks a lot but needs a little extra help physically. The Hypershell is great for everyday endurance, injury recovery, people with mobility impairment and those whose age-related niggles force them to slow down, when they really aren’t ready for that yet.

Enjoy nature with ease

The technology works on your weight distribution and relieves strain on the muscles ( Hypershell )

Think of Hypershell as the engine and gears that turn a bike into an e-bike. Your body is still going the distance, but it gets a little boost that will mean you don’t have to shy away from tackling that long hike you’ve always dreamt of, or mountain climb that might otherwise seem a little too steep.

The Hypershell also harnesses AI to maximise efficiency as you move. The AI MotionEngine uses real-time sensor input to predict your steps and provide adaptive, natural-feeling assistance with up to 10 activity modes – meaning you can get as much or as little support and extra power as you wish.

The gentle motors in the Hypershell offer assistance to the hips and the quadriceps (the group of muscles that work to extend your knees and move your lower legs) as you enjoy trekking through nature. Easy button adjustment allows you to amend the settings as the terrain changes, just as you’d change gear on your bike or alter your stride pattern to deal with a steeper incline. Meanwhile the technology works on your weight distribution and relieves strain on the muscles, making you less injury prone and preserving energy.

Go the distance

The Hypershell exoskeleton comes in three versions, offering varying levels of support ( Hypershell )

There are three different types of Hypershell exoskeleton available, depending on how much assistance you need. An optional app offers performance tracking and settings adjustment, while the user manual will give you plenty of options to help get used to the (at first) slightly unusual feeling of wearing the exoskeleton, as well as tips and tricks to making the most out of the device.

Allow yourself to get out and about in nature and amplify your mobility with Hypershell.

