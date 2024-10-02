Taylor Swift’s famous lipstick shade officially revealed - and it’s already sold out

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Taylor Swift’s iconic lipstick shade has just been revealed and of course, it’s already sold out.

The 34-year-old singer’s makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, took to her Instagram Stories on October 1 to share a snap of the pink lip color. “So many people asking about this lipstick that Taylor wears all the time,” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram Story, as reported by Marie Claire.

Her post included a snap of Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, when she stunned in a yellow plaid corset with an attached skirt and black hot pants. The Grammy winner completed her look with a mauve lip color.

Turk then shared another picture of the “All Too Well” singer in the now signature lip color – which she paired with her denim tank top and shorts set, with thigh-high red boots – while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on September 5.

“It’s NARS Morocco Lipstick,” Turk wrote in the caption. “She’s worn it for years.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs in 2024 ( Getty Images )

In a follow-up post, Turk posted a picture of the NARS lipstick along with a red arrow, and wrote: “This one.”

However, the warm cinnamon lipstick is unsurprisingly sold out on the NARS website. The lipstick, which is an online exclusive, is still available in six other shades and retails for $26. The air matte liquid version of the lipstick, which is currently on sale for $19.60, is also sold out in the Morocco shade.

Aside from the pink shade, fans are also aware that Swift is a big fan of her signature red lipstick. While it’s unclear if she uses the same lipstick shade for each public appearance, makeup artist Pat McGrath previously revealed that Swift’s go-to shade is the Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4 from Pat McGrath Labs, which costs $34. However, the exact Elson 4 shade is nearly impossible to find online, as it is often sold out.

open image in gallery NARS Lipstick in Morocco shade ( NARS Cosmetics )

Fans have often pointed out how Swift’s lipstick has stayed perfectly intact, such as when she kissed Kelce on the football field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game in January.

While the red lipstick is a main part of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s style, her mother Andrea was initially hesitant about the color. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in April, Gucci Westman opened up about doing the makeup for Swift for the cover of Allure in 2009, when the singer first posed in red lipstick.

“So I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I hadn’t seen her in a red lip before. And her mom, if I’m allowed to say this, was like: ‘Well Taylor doesn’t wear red,’” Westman recalled. “And I was like: ‘Oh please, can I try?’”

Westman first confessed to Elle Australia in October 2023 that she had to get Andrea’s approval before putting red lipstick on the “Love Story” singer. “She’d never worn a red lip,” she explained. “When the red lip happened, I had to get permission by her mum.”

The makeup artist once again recalled that Swift’s management had told her that “Taylor doesn’t do red,” but she had responded: “Well, Taylor needs to try red.”