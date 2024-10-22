Taylor Swift themed-cruise sets sail almost one year after announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some Taylor Swift fans are currently in their “cruise era” in case they missed the opportunity to see her Eras Tour in-person or at the movies.

Three Swifites banded together to create a cruise just for the singer’s fan base starting in Miami, Florida, on October 21, 2024, just one day after Swift’s final show of her three-day stay in the city.

After the ship set sail from the Miami Port, the ship then traveled to Coco Cay which is Royal Caribbean’s Private Island on day two. On day three of the cruise, the boat will travel to Nassau, Bahamas, followed by one day at sea before returning to Miami on day five.

In addition to being Swifties, the three women who created the cruise, Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes are all travel agents for Marvelous Mouse Travels and made sure to leave a disclaimer on the cruise’s website to mention that they are not endorsed or affiliated with TAS Rights Management or Taylor Swift.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the cruise’s website advertised.

“This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask!”

The three hosts are planning to throw many Taylor Swift-oriented events, according to their itinerary. The events include a welcome cocktail party, nightly eras outfit themes, Taylor Trivia, themed dance parties, and friendship bracelet swapping.

The tradition of friendship bracelets dates back to the beginning of the Eras Tour, and ties back to the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the singer’s 2022 album, Midnights. In the beloved bridge of the tune, the lyrics read: “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.” Swifties took the Grammy Award winner’s advice literally, with friendship bracelets becoming a staple of the Eras Tour.

While there is no concrete rule for what these bracelets should look like, fans typically opt for ceramic, lettered, or colored beads when crafting them. On par with the trend, the bracelets usually feature references to Swift’s albums. As for what you’re meant to do with the bracelets, fans have taken to social media to encourage others to trade the beaded accessories.

Swifties who did decide to book the cruise had the option of three stateroom layouts: interior, boardwalk balcony, or oceanview balcony. An interior room cost a total of $1,573 at the time, while a boardwalk balcony room cost a total of $1,993 and an oceanview balcony room cost $2,109. Each room held two guests, but an agent could be you can let your agent know at the time of booking if you are looking for a room that fits three or four people.

Almost one year before the cruise was set to lend, all rooms had a waitlist and required a $100 deposit per person.

A group rate was offered for the Taylor Swift Fan Cruise from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which was available until the allotted number of rooms for each category was booked, or until the Group Final Payment date, whichever was first.