American icons Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark showed up to support the Kansas City Chiefs in their playoff game against the Houston Texans.

On Saturday (January 18) the Chiefs won with a final score of 23 to 14 against the Texans to move on and play in the AFC championship game. In addition to the Grammy winner showing up to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play, the Indiana Fever player sat in the same suite as Swift and her family.

At one point during the fourth quarter of the game, the WNBA Rookie of the Year was seen sitting next to the “Karma” singer as Kelce caught a touchdown. The two of them began excitedly jumping up and down and then hugged each other. Swift then made sure to include Kelce’s father, Ed, as the three of them were celebrating together.

Many people were quick to notice Clark and Swift together on X (formerly Twitter) as they gushed over how “cute” their interactions were, especially as Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year has previously opened up about how she’s been a Chiefs fan since she was a child.

“I’m sure these two will be great friends soon,” one post read.

Swift previously invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her ( X/@NFLonFox )

“This is so cute considering Caitlin is a fan,” another post pointed out.

“Wow, power duo alert! taylor swift and caitlin clark slaying at the texans vs chiefs game! iconic moment for sure,” a third person wrote about the pair’s interaction.

While speaking with Time last month, Clark mentioned that she attended back-to-back Eras Tour performances at Lucas Oil Stadium where the “Fearless” singer gave her four bags of merchandise alongside a note from Swift telling her how “inspiring” she is.

The University of Iowa alum also told the publication that Swift mentioned going to a Fever game with “Trav” when the WNBA season starts and she went on to invite her to a Chiefs game.

Throughout the NFL season, Swift has attended a total of eight out of nine home games for the Chiefs. This was largely due to her Eras Tour schedule which saw her last performance on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Despite this schedule, Swift has tried to attend every home game the Chiefs have played during her breaks, in order to show her support for Kelce.

She reportedly did not show up to many away games this year due to the lack of security at other football stadiums. “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” a source previously told Page Six. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Following the team’s win, their next game will be against either the Buffalo Bills — who gave them one of their only losses all season — or the Baltimore Ravens, depending on who wins between the two of them on Sunday (January 19).

The Chiefs have gone on to win the Super Bowl and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy for the last two years in a row, as they now attempt to achieve their third Super Bowl win.