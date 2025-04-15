Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While April 15 may not be everyone’s cup of tea, some restaurant chains are hoping to make it slightly more enjoyable.

April 15 is Tax Day in the U.S., the deadline to submit income tax returns to the federal government (unless it falls on a weekend or holiday). Various restaurants around the country will be offering special discounts or free food using discount codes or other promotions to help make the day palatable.

Here are the Tax Day 2025 deals this week:

Olive Garden

The Italian restaurant chain is currently running its “Buy One, Take One” promotion from March 24 to May 4. The promotion allows customers to choose one item from its limited menu to eat in the restaurant, and then take another one home for free.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King Healthy on Tax Day is offering its rewards members $3 off any $15 purchase, and $4 off of any $20 purchase.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain is offering customers a free box of a dozen donuts for just the sales tax with the purchase of another box of a dozen donuts. If ordering online, customers can use the code TAXBREAK to receive a box of glazed donuts for free with the purchase of another box of one dozen donuts in any flavor.

California Pizza Kitchen

From April 14 to April 17 California Pizza Kitchen rewards members will receive $10 off of a $40 order. It’s available at all locations except for Hawaii.

Grimaldi’s

Customers at the pizza chain customers can use the code TAXDAY25 on April 15 to receive $10.40 off of an order of $30 or higher. The code cannot be applied to purchases at Grimaldi’s locations in New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona, or the Las Vegas Palazzo.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Throughout the month of April, Buffalo Wild Wings rewards members can receive a free sandwich after spending $15.

Hooters

On Tax Day, Hooters will be offering select appetizers for only $4.15. Customers are encouraged to check the Hooters app to make sure their local location is participating.

Paris Baguette

Rewards members can get a free pastry with the purchase of any beverage on April 15.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The restaurant chain will be offering $10 off of a $40 purchase to customers who have completed their 1040 tax form by using the promotional code 10OFF40.

Potbelly

Customers who order online or through the chain’s app on April 15 will receive a free original sandwich with the purchase of a big or original sandwich using the promotional code BOGO.