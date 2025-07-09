Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tasha Ghouri has said she still hopes to get “closure” from ex-boyfriend Andrew Le Page, months after splitting.

Ghouri, 26, and Le Page, 30, began dating in 2022 on the eighth series of the ITV reality show Love Island, where they finished in second place behind Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Saclimenti.

News of their break-up emerged in January this year with Le Page confirming the split in February.

Ghouri, who rose to fame as the first ever deaf contestant on Love Island, spoke about the break-up during a new interview on Rylan Clarke’s BBC podcast How to Be in Love.

“He was the first boy I fell in love with,” she said of Le Page. “I learnt so much from him. He taught me so much about love and I will take that with me.”

Speaking about the end of their almost three-year relationship, she added: “It’s weird, I feel like we never had that closing chapter. You know when you have that last chat and you have that closure? We didn’t have that. And I feel like that’s still kind of lingering.”

Ghouri went on to say that she hoped to have “that closure chat” in the future, stating: “He was also my best friend at the time. He was my everything so I really hope one day when things are settled and we have time to grieve we have time to look back on stuff.”

She concluded:“I really do hope one day we can get back in touch and find that civilness that we had before.”

open image in gallery ITV’s ‘Love Island’ has been marked by some as a cause of the rise in requests for cosmetic filler and Botox in young people ( ITV )

The former couple had bought their first home together in 2024. They were in the middle of renovating the property when reports of their break-up emerged.

Ghouri previously opened up about the split in her 2025 memoir Your Superpower. “I knew deep down it wasn’t right,” she wrote. “There were a lot of tears and it was a really hard time. Andrew was the man I was going to marry. We had discussed having children.”

Le Page has previously discussed the break-up, writing on social media in February that he has “cried more this year” than in his whole life.

“End of an era,” he wrote. “So guys it’s been a pretty c*** start to the year and one I didn’t expect. However life goes on and I'm doing everything in my power to stay positive. All the support has meant the world.”

Last year, Ghouri competed on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Together with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, she finished as runner-up, losing to comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell.

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec compete on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Ghouri’s participation on the show was a subject of contention due to her extensive dance experience. She trained as a dancer at Creative Academy and had competed in major dance events and performed in music videos before signing on to the programme.

Following the public exposure of Love Island, Ghouri has gone on to appear in a number of the UK’s biggest programmes including Countdown, CelebAbility, and TheWeakest Link.

Her novel Hits Different, written alongside Lizzie Huxley-Jones, chronicles the life of a woman with disabilities, who is an aspiring dancer and goes on tour with a global superstar. She also hosts the podcast Superpowers with Tasha.