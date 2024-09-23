Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Tana Mongeau recently claimed she was offered millions of dollars to endorse a political candidate.

On an episode of her Cancelled podcast host, the influencer revealed she was offered “whatever you want” to promote an unnamed cryptocurrency, and continuing with the topic of endorsements, she added that she was “hypothetically” offered millions to endorse a political candidate.

“I hypothetically was just offered a lot of money to endorse a political party. Like, millions,” she told her podcast co-host Brooke Schofield, hinting that it was the Trump campaign after Schofield asked, “Is it the one you identify with?”

“No,” Mongeau replied. “Then I was being allegedly told an alleged list of other influencers that have already hypothetically accepted money to do those hypothetical things that were hypothetically offered to me to hypothetically do.”

She added, “It’s not one or two. It’s hundreds. It’s allegedly, like, both political parties, that’s the thing.”

Last month, the social media personality publicly endorsed the Harris campaign after Schofield was exposed for “liking” a post of an influencer posing with former president Donald Trump. In response to a video criticizing Brooke, Tana clarified in the comment section, “I am 100% Democrat and voting for Kamala Harris.”

In the 2020 election, Mongeau endorsed Joe Biden, claiming she would exchange nudes with fans for proof that they voted for the Democrat in an Only Fans campaign she called “Booty for Biden.” In a since-deleted tweet, she encouraged people to check a link to her OnlyFans account in support of Biden’s campaign.

open image in gallery Tana Mongeau previously promised nude photos to Joe Biden voters ( Getty Images for CLD PR / White )

“If you send me proof you voted for Biden, I’ll send you a nude for free,” Mongeau said at the time.

On October 1 of that year, she also posted on her Instagram a snap of her posing in a bikini with Biden’s face superimposed over hers. She captioned the post, “#BootyForBiden broke Tana uncensored. Love to see so many ppl who want change as badly as I do. U don’t need my a** to know what’s right for America so go VOTE!”

In a later video, Mongeau told her followers she’d received over 10,000 messages from people with proof they voted for Biden, calling it “the best thing ever.”

However, according to Cornell University, Mongeau may have broken a few rules in her bid to encourage voting. The university noted that making any offer to exchange something for a vote is considered an electoral crime, saying “whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote or to vote for or against any candidate,” can be fined and face up to two years in prison.