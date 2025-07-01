Girl steals talent show after forging permission slip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok is flipping out over a young girl’s rogue talent show performance.

User Ashley Kennedy posted the resurfaced viral clip in May, stating: “My niece entered herself in a talent show without my sister knowing.”

In the video, which has more than 9.8 million views, the girl stands before her classmates in the center of a gymnasium and performs a series of somersaults — and one cartwheel for added pizzazz — to “Get Ready” by Steve Aoki and 2 Unlimited, a remix of Jock Jams’ classic “Are You Ready For This.”

“She signed the form herself,” Kennedy noted in the caption.

The performance garnered cheers from both the real-world crowd and online viewers who commended the girl for her “CEO-level confidence.”

open image in gallery A young girl's bold talent show act is winning millions of fans on TikTok. ( TikTok/@ ashleydkennedy14 )

“I love that the crowd supported her. That’s a tough age for getting out in front of an audience,” one person commented. “She rocked her talent!”

Another added: “She used her entire stage. Too many people stay in one spot or only use the center, she was not afraid to take up all her space.”

“She will go far in life. Courage is everything,” a third viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, others shared stories of fearless kids at their talent shows.

“My son signed up for the talent show in third grade. I asked what he was going to do for it… he replied, ‘karate,’ Ma’am my son has never taken a karate class,” one person recalled.

open image in gallery Viewers applauded the girl for utilizing the whole performance space. ( TikTok/@ ashleydkennedy14 )

“Listen i did the talent show in kindergarten and pretended to play the piano and just smashed on a keyboard for like 3 minutes then bowed…. so trust me she will remember this forever,” another once-bold performer wrote.

“My daughter wanted to ‘run really fast’ for her talent show,” another said.

“My nephew entered a talent show and hopped on one foot, then got tired and switched feet,” a third person shared.

Another person reminisced: “I did this same exact thing in 8th grade. They kicked me out of the talent show. This girl is living my dream. SHE ATE.”