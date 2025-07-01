Girl steals talent show after forging permission slip
The girl was applauded online for her ‘CEO-level confidence’
TikTok is flipping out over a young girl’s rogue talent show performance.
User Ashley Kennedy posted the resurfaced viral clip in May, stating: “My niece entered herself in a talent show without my sister knowing.”
In the video, which has more than 9.8 million views, the girl stands before her classmates in the center of a gymnasium and performs a series of somersaults — and one cartwheel for added pizzazz — to “Get Ready” by Steve Aoki and 2 Unlimited, a remix of Jock Jams’ classic “Are You Ready For This.”
“She signed the form herself,” Kennedy noted in the caption.
The performance garnered cheers from both the real-world crowd and online viewers who commended the girl for her “CEO-level confidence.”
“I love that the crowd supported her. That’s a tough age for getting out in front of an audience,” one person commented. “She rocked her talent!”
Another added: “She used her entire stage. Too many people stay in one spot or only use the center, she was not afraid to take up all her space.”
“She will go far in life. Courage is everything,” a third viewer wrote.
Meanwhile, others shared stories of fearless kids at their talent shows.
“My son signed up for the talent show in third grade. I asked what he was going to do for it… he replied, ‘karate,’ Ma’am my son has never taken a karate class,” one person recalled.
“Listen i did the talent show in kindergarten and pretended to play the piano and just smashed on a keyboard for like 3 minutes then bowed…. so trust me she will remember this forever,” another once-bold performer wrote.
“My daughter wanted to ‘run really fast’ for her talent show,” another said.
“My nephew entered a talent show and hopped on one foot, then got tired and switched feet,” a third person shared.
Another person reminisced: “I did this same exact thing in 8th grade. They kicked me out of the talent show. This girl is living my dream. SHE ATE.”
