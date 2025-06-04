Taiwanese influencer known for eating beauty products dies suddenly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwanese beauty influencer Guava Shuishui, known online as Guava Beauty, has died. She was 24.

Shuishui, who had over 12,000 followers on Instagram, was popular for her videos in which she would taste the beauty products she was reviewing.

A post written in Chinese and Korean on her Instagram said she died on 24 May from a “sudden illness”, according to an English translation.

There were no further details about the cause of her death. “Although this trip came suddenly, Shuishui held on to every difficult moment just like she has always been – hard-working, serious, and shining,” the post said.

“Thank you to everyone who has liked, left a message and laughed with her, and thank you for your love and support. She really keeps it in her heart and cherishes it very much.

“Guava Shuishui simply continues to glow in a different place. When we meet again one day, she should be unboxing angels’ exclusive makeup for eating broadcasts over there!”

In several videos, Shuishui could be seen applying cosmetic products to her face and then doing a taste test, grimacing through nearly all of them.

In one popular video, she tried on a jelly blush before scooping the entire product out with a fork and biting down on it.

In the caption, she stated that children under six weren’t allowed to watch her video and the product was “forbidden to eat”.

Shuishui was called out in the comments for eating the product and questioned whether she would take responsibility if someone was misled by her video, according to English translations.

open image in gallery Guava Shuishui tries on a jelly blush before scooping the product out with a fork and biting down on it ( Guava Beauty/Instagram )

open image in gallery Comments on her videos called Guava Shuishui out for eating beauty products ( Guava Beauty/Instagram )

In another video, she applied and tasted a liquid lip colour before declaring the product was “easy to use but the flavour is too strong”. In yet another video, she tasted and then tried on a moisturiser.

According to the South China Morning Post, social media users were speculating about the cause of Shuishui’s death, with some suggesting she could have had a heart attack and others blaming poisoning from tasting the beauty products.

An Instagram user claiming to be Shuishui’s friend refuted such claims, writing that her death was not caused by her consumption of beauty products.

“The medical team has clearly ruled out any possibility related to the so-called ‘food cosmetics’. Such baseless rumors not only mislead the public, but also inflict serious secondary harm on her,” an English translation of their post read.

The user insisted that Shuishui was always “responsible to the audience and very cautious about the content” and always added a warning that the beauty products were not meant for consumption. “Family and friends have suffered more pain and shock than imagined during this time and we ask everyone to stop all malicious speculation and stigma,” they wrote.