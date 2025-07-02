Swoon-worthy romantic getaways to book now

Nothing rekindles connection like a change of scene.

Whether you’re celebrating a honeymoon, marking an anniversary or simply craving time together, the best romantic getaways offer more than just beauty. They offer atmosphere, intimacy and a chance to slow down.

From Grecian sanctuaries to Italian icons and remote tropical islands, these handpicked experiences invite you to forget the everyday and discover something unforgettable.

Live la dolce vita with this luxurious Italian hotel brand

( Baglioni Hotels & Resorts )

For a romantic getaway steeped in style, few hotel groups can compare with Baglioni Hotels & Resorts.

This family-owned collection channels the spirit of la dolce vita into every detail, from frescoed suites in a 18th-century Florentine townhouse to barefoot luxury on a Maldivian atoll. In Rome, art deco glamour awaits on the Via Veneto. In Venice, candlelight reflects off canals outside your window.

On Sardinia’s northeast coast, nature takes centre stage, with golden beaches and thoughtful design in perfect harmony. Book direct to unlock exclusive perks like complimentary breakfast, a bottle of wine on arrival.

Whether you’re after urban romance or castaway seclusion, Baglioni’s properties invite you to slow down and savour Italy’s finest moments, wherever you find them.

Dine under the stars at a secluded Caribbean hideaway

( Galley Bay Resort & Spa )

On Antigua’s sunset coast, Galley Bay Resort & Spa offers a charming romantic escape for two.

This adults-only retreat blends barefoot Caribbean charm with elevated experiences, including private dining like no other. Simply select a secluded beachside gazebo or candlelit table at the water’s edge, where waves provide a soothing soundtrack and your menu is expertly curated to your tastes.

The Dine by Design experience takes things further still, with bespoke beachfront meals designed by Michelin-starred executive chef and prepared live in a setting of your choice. It’s an experience that somehow feels both grand and intimate — ideal for anniversaries, proposals or an electric night out.

Beneath twinkling skies in a dreamy setting, this is romance at its most delectable.

Discover a sustainable lagoon resort in the Maldives

( Sirru Fen Fushi )

Located on the Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort is home to 120 luxury villas in one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons.

Stretching from one side of the island to the other, the iconic infinity pool, one of the longest pools in the Maldives, leads to the Coralarium, world’s first semi-submerged art gallery — an underwater installation by artist Jason deCaires Taylor promoting awareness on sustainability, marine life, and climate preservation.

Head for the resort’s Sustainability Lab where you can create bespoke souvenirs from plastic washed ashore. Sail away to a nearby island for a romantic picnic, join a sunset dolphin cruise aboard a private yacht or experience an array of exhilarating watersports.

Opt for a diving trip to the six-mile-long house reef to swim alongside tropical fish and witness manta rays cruise through cleaning stations. The Arufen Spa takes guests on a multi-sensory wellbeing journey that infuses the earth, air, fire and water into every treatment.

Find love on one of two island paradises

( Pullman Maldives Maamutaa )

Romance comes in many forms. And in the Maldives, you can explore them all. Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an adults-only island with soul — think beach villas inspired by local aesthetics and crafts, starlit dinners and movie nights by the ocean.

Its tidy, boutique scale and cultured charm create intimacy without fuss. Meanwhile, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa dials up the drama. At this bold five-star hideaway, couples can paddle at sunset, doze in an underwater suite or dive into three restaurants and three bars on a single all-inclusive stay.

Together, they offer the perfect pairing— one laidback and lyrical, the other vibrant and indulgent. Romantic Escapes packages at both resorts include sparkling wine, fruit baskets and late checkout. Book direct and discover your own slice of paradise.

Unwind on Crete’s most romantic shoreline

( Atlantica Kalliston Resort )

Situated beside the idyllic, soft sands of Agioi Apostoloi beach, Atlantica Kalliston Resort is an adults-only sanctuary where design, tranquillity and nature come together.

Recently refreshed and smartly reimagined, this coastal escape sets the tone for couples seeking slow mornings, sea views and a grown-up kind of indulgence. The mood is stylish but unshowy — think sleek rooms, candlelit dining and serene pools where you can cheerfully relax the day away.

There’s a superbly appointed spa, naturally, and the atmospheric harbour town of Chania is just a short hop for sunset strolls and lively tavernas. Whether you’re toasting an anniversary or simply taking time for two, it’s a quietly special place.

Breathe in the elegance of a coastal hideaway in Rhodes

( Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa )

Tucked away on the southeastern edge of Rhodes, Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa is an adults-only sanctuary created with romance in mind.

This five-star retreat blends contemporary architecture with soft, sensual touches — there’s shimmering infinity pools, oceanfront suites with private decks and candlelit dinners that stretch long into the balmy Grecian evening.

Every detail, from the chic swim-up rooms to the refined spa rituals, invites you to slow down and reconnect. By H Hotels Collection, the resort’s premium all-inclusive concept ensures every indulgence is included, from artisan cocktails to a la carte dining and poolside wellness.

Whether you’re celebrating something special or simply escaping as a couple, Mayia makes it unforgettable.

Retreat to Rhodes for a grown-up getaway of sea, sun and stillness

( Boutique 5 Hotel & Spa )

Tucked into the hills above Kiotari Bay, Boutique 5 Hotel & Spa, an H Hotels Collection hotel offers a romantic escape with a rare sense of calm.

This adults-only retreat leans into privacy and polish, with modernist architecture, clean-lined interiors and a soft, sea-washed palette. Most rooms come with private pools and uninterrupted Aegean views, while the beach is just steps below.

Unwind in the sleek spa, dine under the stars or linger poolside with little on your to-do list. It’s a place for couples to decompress, reconnect and take the pace right down. For honeymoons, anniversaries or elegant time away together, this is the quiet luxury you’ve been craving.

Don’t miss out on making memories of a lifetime.

Make a splash in Slovenia’s most romantic town

( Lake Bled, Slovenia )

Slovenia’s Lake Bled looks like it’s lifted from the pages of a fairytale. Canoodling couples paddle over rippling waters to a picture-perfect island chapel, ring the wishing bell together, then sip wine while gazing at a medieval castle perched above the lake.

It’s magical in every season, but winter brings a softer, more intimate charm. In December, Bled glows with thousands of festive lights during the annual Winter Fairytale, while February’s Month of Love offers bespoke events and candlelit escapes for two. Wake to snow-dusted lake views, indulge in spa rituals and rediscover each other under the Julian Alps.

Whether you’re proposing, honeymooning or simply making time for each other, Bled invites you to slow down and savour the moment.

Live exquisitely on the shores of Mauritius’ Southwest Coast

( St Regis Le Morne )

On Mauritius’s peaceful southwest coast, The St. Regis Le Morne invites couples to discover refined island living. Sheltered beneath the majestic Le Morne mountain on one of the Indian Ocean’s most beautiful beaches, this elegant all suite-all butler resort blends colonial-style architecture with the legendary St. Regis hospitality.

Suites open onto tropical gardens or the beach, and days unfold at the slow and seductive pace of the island. Service is discreet yet intuitive, with butlers anticipating your every need while interiors feel like a private retreat, with soft textiles, warm wood and airy verandas that breathe.

Guests may delight in The St. Regis timeless rituals, evolved for modern tastemakers, or find inspiration in the Exquisite Experiences, crafted to give travellers a sense of place.

Book now at luxuryholidaysdirect.com to save 30% and enjoy a complimentary meal upgrade. Offer valid until 31 July 2025.

Power up your romantic escape, anywhere

( Jackery )

A shared romantic adventure feels so much sweeter when everything works smoothly.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a high-capacity portable power station designed for couples who love off-grid getaways but don’t wish to sacrifice too many of the comforts of modern life. Whether you’re tucked away in a cabin, chasing the Northern Lights or road-tripping with a dash of spontaneity, this 1070Wh LiFePO4-powered unit keeps you connected.

Power up everything from fairy lights and cameras to mini-fridges and laptops via AC, USB-A/C and a 12V car port. It’s compact, travel-ready and engineered with safety and sustainability in mind.

For couples who roam — but still like their wine chilled, phones charged and lanterns bright — this is the kit that delivers that all-important spark.

