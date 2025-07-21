5 million pools recalled after being linked to the death of 9 kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About 5 million above-ground swimming pools have been recalled over potential drowning risk after nine children died in the last two decades.

The recalled products include 48-inch and taller above-ground pools sold since 2007 by the brands Bestway, Coleman, Intex and Polygroup, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Between 2007 and 2022, nine children died from drowning after they were able to access the pool using a compression strap that wrapped around the pool as a foothold.

The straps, which wrapped around the pool outside the supporting poles, created a foothold to allow small children to climb into the pool – even when the ladder was removed, the agency said.

The nine children who died as a result were between 22 months and three years old, according to the commission.

Five million pools have been recalled over possible drowning risk after nine children have died since 2007. ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The deaths took place in California, Texas, Florida and Wisconsin.

The recalled pools were sold in stores such as Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s and Toys “R” Us, as well as online on Amazon. The prices range from $400 to over $1,000. An additional 200,000 pools have also been recalled in Canada.

The agency stated that it was aware of three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 in which children gained entry to the pools by using the compression strap.

Anyone with a recalled pool can contact Bestway, Intex and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit, which includes a rope to attach to each of the pool’s support poles at the ground level. The rope then wraps around the pool and functions similarly to the compression strap, ensuring small children cannot access the pool unsupervised.

After securing the rope, customers should cut and remove the original compression strap from the pool, the commission said.