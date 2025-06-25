Suzanne Somers’ widow Alan Hamel sparks dating rumors with her former co-star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suzanne Somers’ widow, Alan Hamel, appears to be dating someone new — his late wife’s former co-star, Joanna Cassidy.

Somers, who was best known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company, died aged 76 in October 2023, after living with breast cancer for 12 years. According to her death certificate, her cause of death was breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.

Now, it seems that Hamel could have found love again. According to paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail, Hamel was seen walking arm-in-arm on Monday with the former model and actor, Cassidy. Hamel’s rumored girlfriend also once worked with Somers in the 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives.

According to onlookers who spoke to the Mail, Hamel and Cassidy were seen on Carbon Beach in Malibu, California. The paparazzi pictures showed the pair with matching white caps, while Hamel, 88, also wore blue jeans, an orange button-down, and sunglasses. The Blade Runner star, 79, opted for tan striped pants, a gray blazer, and a white shirt.

The Independent has contacted Cassidy’s representatives for comment.

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers were married for 46 years until the actor’s death in 2023 ( Getty )

Before sparking the dating rumors with Hamel, Cassidy was married to Kennard C. Kobrin from 1964 to 1974. The pair welcomed two children, Naomi, 60, and Daniel, 54.

Hamel and Somers tied the knot in 1977 and were married for 46 years. While the couple didn’t have children of their own, Hamel had two children, Stephen and Leslie, from a previous marriage. Somers also had a son, Bruce Somers Jr., whom she shared with ex-husband Bruce Somers.

In Hollywood Wives, Somers played Gina Germaine, a Hollywood movie star who’s tired of being viewed as a sex symbol and instead wants to be considered a serious actress. Cassidy played Marilee Gray, a rich Hollywood socialite who’s the daughter of a successful studio boss.

The series was created in three parts as a six-hour adaptation of Jackie Collins’ book of the same name.

Over the past year and a half, Hamel has shared heartfelt memories of his late wife. During an interview with People in December 2023, the film producer revealed why Somers was buried in a pair of Timberland boots at her funeral.

“[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne,” he said.

The television host explained that Somers had “every Manolo Blahnik ever made,” and he could have laid her to rest in those. However, it would “have been predictable but not very personal" to have Somers “wearing [Manolo Blahniks] for her final trip.”

In August, Hamel also spoke to Fox News Digital about the “unusual” but comforting experiences he’s had since Somers’s death.

“One day I’m in the kitchen with my family, and all of a sudden, Suzanne’s favorite song comes on the audio system; the audio system wasn’t even turned on," he said. "It’s a Latin song, and it’s written and performed by someone no one’s ever heard of. It’s a song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off.”