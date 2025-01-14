Top winter gardens to see snowdrops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re relishing bracing winter walks in the sunshine or enjoying forays into frosted woods, snowdrops should soon be emerging to brighten up the scene.

Here are some of the snowdrop havens you could be visiting.

Wakehurst, West Sussex

Head for the Winter Garden and the Water Gardens at this botanic garden in the heart of Sussex to admire the carpets of snowdrops, often blooming under the trees, or mixed with colourful cyclamen and contrasting purple Bergenias.

The Winter Garden was opened in January 2019, with snowdrops being just some of the 33,000 different plants included in the area.

The garden manager advises looking out for Galanthus woronowii, a snowdrop with fewer flowers and broader, brighter green leaves than the popular Galanthus nivalis, but with a more natural look.

Garden Rosemoor, Devon

There’s a Celebration of Snowdrops (February 1-14) at this stunning 65 acre garden with beautiful woodland in Great Torrington, featuring thousands of these dainty bell-shaped flowers, from more than 13 different varieties.

During the two-week event, you can do your own self-guided tour of the snowdrop family trail or daily guided walks with an RHS horticulturist.

Snowdrops are a major feature of the Winter Garden and lake at RHS Garden Rosemoor. Watch out for delicate drifts of Galanthus ‘Atkinsii’ and Galanthus ‘S Arnott’ found nodding among the red stems of dogwoods.

Wallington, Northumberland

Not only can you enjoy swathes of snowdrops at this National Trust property, but if you visit during half term you can join in the annual mass snowdrop planting event – but make sure you bring your Wellies and gloves.

During the week, another 100,000 snowdrops will be planted, which brings the tally to 900,000 planted since the activity began in 2015. The display includes some special types including the Northumbrian ‘Sandersii’ group which has sulphur-yellow markings instead of green, and the multi-petalled ‘Flore Pleno’.

Preston Hall Walled Garden, Pathhead, nr Edinburgh (open February 15-16 through Scotland’s Gardens Scheme)

Believed to have been built in 1806 just after the house was completed, the restoration of this 3.5 acre walled garden started in 2011, and February sees the first glimpse of life again when the walled garden and surrounding parkland are carpeted with a sea of snowdrops.

The wooded ravine with a sharp drop down to the River Tyne is smothered with snowdrops in February, almost all progeny of Galanthus nivalis cultivars that have been spreading and hybridising over several hundred years.

Barnsdale Gardens, Rutland, East Midlands

Anyone who remembers the late, great Gardeners’ World presenter Geoff Hamilton will relish walking around his TV garden where the show was filmed from 1985 to 1996, which is now run by his son, Nick.

It now features 38 individual gardens within eight aces, and snowdrops are among the highlights in February, when visitors can enjoy the breathtaking snowdrop walk, enjoying both popular varieties and rare types.

Visitors can also attend informative talks (February 11) led by snowdrop expert Gill Hadland, and take home some snowdrops.

King’s Garden, Bedfordshire (open February 16 through National Garden Scheme)

Mass plantings of snowdrops and early spring bulbs can be enjoyed in this small woodland garden of about 1.5 acres created by plantsman, the late William Nourish. Trees, shrubs, bulbs and many interesting collections are featured throughout the year

Belton Estate, Grantham, Lincolnshire

Each year, more than 20,000 snowdrops emerge in the gardens of this 17th century grand country house, and visitors are invited to explore Belton’s gardens to take in a sea of snowdrops in winter located throughout the Pleasure Grounds, popular in the mid-to-late-18th century as ‘naturalised’ extensions to more formal gardens. Drifts of snowdrops can also be found around the Gothic ruin and at the lakes.

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

Created over 150 years, nestling in the Snowdonian foothills with plants collected and brought to Britain from far afield, take in the beauty of the Winter Garden in January and February, admiring some of the unusual specimens but also the mass display of common snowdrops in the Old Park meadow. This area is one of the oldest parts of the garden, dating back to the Georgian era.

Castle Coole, County Fermanagh

On the outskirts of Enniskillen, this magnificent 18th century mansion and landscaped park offers mature woodland carpeted with snowdrops, followed by bluebells, and patches of spring flowers, such as primroses, violets, early purple orchids, wood sorrel and wood anemones. During the late winter months the Beech Wood at Castle Coole finds itself covered with a carpet of snowdrops.

Walsingham Abbey, Norfolk

With a long history of religious pilgrimage dating back to the 11th century, amid and beyond the ruins of the 13th century monastery are 18 acres of grounds and woodlands along the banks of the River Stiffkey, which have become a fantastic spot for snowdrop walks.

Carpets of snowdrops mingling with aconites have naturalised throughout the trail. The snowdrops usually begin to open by the end of January and are in full bloom in mid-February.

The abbey is developing a collection to show some of the less common types, chosen to show the snowdrop’s amazing range, from the huge early flowering ‘Colossus’ and chunky ‘Mighty Atom’ to the miniature ‘Tiny Tim’.

Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire

More than 500 varieties of snowdrops – one of the finest snowdrop collections in the country – make Anglesey Abbey a must-see place for these pretty white flowers. Take in their beauty among a collection of classical statues and wander through the Winter Garden, also in its prime at this time of year.

Specialist collection tours, in which experts point out the varieties named after people and places with links to the abbey, will run from Monday January 27 to Friday February 28 every day of the week, apart from Saturdays.