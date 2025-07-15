Supernanny Jo Frost diagnosed with ‘life-threatening medical condition’
The star has anaphylaxis, which can cause her body to be compromised ‘horrifically to the point of hospitalisation’
Jo Frost, known as “Supernanny”, has said she’s been diagnosed with the debilitating health condition anaphylaxis, but is determined not to have the illness “define” her.
Frost, 55, starred in Supernanny, a reality show in which she was helicoptered in to help struggling parents manage their badly behaved offspring, from 2004 until 2008. The series became so popular that the following year, the concept migrated to the US where it ran until 2011.
In a new video, shared on Instagram, Frost announced that she has been diagnosed with anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction which is often caused by food, medicine, or insect stings.
Frost said: “I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now. I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalisation.”
She continued: “Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education, and empathy from those who do not. Today, everyone knows someone who has anaphylaxis. If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it’s as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face. “
Frost added: “I’m unapologetic about my medical condition. I did not ask for it and it does not define who I am and the impact I make in the world daily but it does impact how I live my life daily, like how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance.
“It means your 'it may contain' labels are a consistent truth that you dodge accountability legally and put your greed before my safety. It means that your ‘inclusion’ of health and safety standards doesn’t apply to me. Just non-anaphylaxis people out there. And by the way, I speak on behalf of those who also have celiac disease, too, because we are not all faddy eaters. I’m not looking to be treated special, I’m looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others."
Frost stressed that she doesn't want “mumbling insults' or “passive-aggressive” remarks from those who don't understand the condition. Instead, she called for greater willingness to learn and understand: "Menus, workspaces, school training, events spaces for all, to champion children who are all ours really in this world. Get curious and learn more, because really, as I mentioned before, we all know someone."
According to the NSH, the symptoms of anaphylaxis can happen very quickly. They usually start within minutes of a patient coming into contact with something that they are allergic to, such as a food, medicine or insect sting.
Symptoms include:
- swelling of your throat and tongue
- difficulty breathing or breathing very fast
- difficulty swallowing, tightness in your throat or a hoarse voice
- wheezing, coughing or noisy breathing
- feeling tired or confused
- feeling faint, dizzy or fainting
- skin that feels cold to the touch
- blue, grey or pale skin, lips or tongue – if you have brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of your hands or soles of your feet
Anaphylaxis needs to be treated in a hospital immediately. Treatments can include injection and a drip to the vein and oxygen.
