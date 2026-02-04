Super Bowl 2026: All of the best deals and freebies
From Starbucks to Popeyes and Buffalo Wild Wings, here are the chains offering savings this Super Bowl weekend
Super Bowl 2026 is almost here, as football and music fans alike come together to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year.
After many seasons of watching the Kansas City Chiefs compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy, this year’s Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California February 8.
This game will be a rematch since the two teams last played each other in the 2015 Super Bowl, where the Patriots came out on top.
Fans who may not be watching for the sporting event are eagerly anticipating this year’s halftime show, which is being headlined this year by the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.
And with the Super Bowl weekend comes some impressive freebies. Check out the best deals below...
Buffalo Wild Wings
Customers who are members of the chicken wing chain’s rewards program have two opportunities to receive free wings. Those who place a minimum $25 pre-order from February 2 through 7 to pick up on game day will receive six free boneless or traditional wings valid for a future visit through March 10.
If the big game goes into overtime, fans can also receive six free wings on February 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. when ordering at a participating location.
GoPuff
GoPuff is offering many deals for the week of the Super Bowl, including a $20 GoCash reward for anyone who places an order on Super Bowl Sunday using the promotional code HAILMARY.
The retailer has also partnered with Starbucks to offer tired football fans 50 percent off a Starbucks menu item when they order any Starbucks drink that is a grande or larger on Monday morning.
Applebees
The fast-casual restaurant chain is offering 20 free boneless wings on Super Bowl Sunday to online orders of $40 or more using the promotional code SBWINGS26.
Popeyes
The Louisiana fried chicken chain is offering its rewards members a free box of six wings (bones or boneless) with a minimum $10 purchase through the Popeyes app or website.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Until February 8, the change is offering a Big Game Pizza and Wings Bundle, which includes 30 bone-in wings or 3 lbs of boneless wings, for $55.
Denny’s
The popular diner chain is celebrating the Super Bowl by offering 10 percent off any $30 or more online order using the promotional code CHAMP10N from February 6 through 8.
7-Eleven
On game day, or February 9, customers who buy one pizza will be able to purchase another for $3.
White Castle
The restaurant chain is offering $2 off a Crave Clutch meal from February 6 through February 8. The meal includes 20 sliders and four small fries.
