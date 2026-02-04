Super Bowl 2026: All of the best deals and freebies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl 2026 is almost here, as football and music fans alike come together to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

After many seasons of watching the Kansas City Chiefs compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy, this year’s Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California February 8.

This game will be a rematch since the two teams last played each other in the 2015 Super Bowl, where the Patriots came out on top.

Fans who may not be watching for the sporting event are eagerly anticipating this year’s halftime show, which is being headlined this year by the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

And with the Super Bowl weekend comes some impressive freebies. Check out the best deals below...

open image in gallery The 2026 Super Bowl will see a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, when the Patriots took home the win ( Getty Images )

Buffalo Wild Wings

Customers who are members of the chicken wing chain’s rewards program have two opportunities to receive free wings. Those who place a minimum $25 pre-order from February 2 through 7 to pick up on game day will receive six free boneless or traditional wings valid for a future visit through March 10.

If the big game goes into overtime, fans can also receive six free wings on February 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. when ordering at a participating location.

GoPuff

open image in gallery GoPuff has partnered with Starbucks to offer a 50 percent discount on any menu item the day after the Super Bowl ( Getty )

GoPuff is offering many deals for the week of the Super Bowl, including a $20 GoCash reward for anyone who places an order on Super Bowl Sunday using the promotional code HAILMARY.

The retailer has also partnered with Starbucks to offer tired football fans 50 percent off a Starbucks menu item when they order any Starbucks drink that is a grande or larger on Monday morning.

Applebees

The fast-casual restaurant chain is offering 20 free boneless wings on Super Bowl Sunday to online orders of $40 or more using the promotional code SBWINGS26.

Popeyes

open image in gallery Popeyes is giving rewards members a free box of six bones or boneless wings on Super Bowl Sunday ( Getty/iStock )

The Louisiana fried chicken chain is offering its rewards members a free box of six wings (bones or boneless) with a minimum $10 purchase through the Popeyes app or website.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Until February 8, the change is offering a Big Game Pizza and Wings Bundle, which includes 30 bone-in wings or 3 lbs of boneless wings, for $55.

Denny’s

open image in gallery Denny’s is celebrating the Super Bowl with 10 percent off any $30 or more order ( Getty Images )

The popular diner chain is celebrating the Super Bowl by offering 10 percent off any $30 or more online order using the promotional code CHAMP10N from February 6 through 8.

7-Eleven

On game day, or February 9, customers who buy one pizza will be able to purchase another for $3.

White Castle

open image in gallery Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, White Castle is offering $2 off a meal that includes 20 sliders ( Getty Images )

The restaurant chain is offering $2 off a Crave Clutch meal from February 6 through February 8. The meal includes 20 sliders and four small fries.