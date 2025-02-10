Super Bowl 2025 goers rattled by sky-high cocktail prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some Super Bowl 2025 attendees were floored by the hefty cocktail prices inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Last night, over 65,000 fans gathered to watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game.

And while the Eagles may have come out on top, beating the Chiefs 40-22, many game-goers felt defeated by the cost of just one drink at the game.

Online, several people at the event posted pictures of the drink menu with alcoholic options being sold for upwards of $17 each.

For just one specialty concoction called the “Voodoo Magic,” spectators were expected to shell out $59. The contents of the drink included Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier Cuvee Du Centenaire, single-pressed lime juice, jalapeno syrup, mango puree, black magic seasoning, and a dehydrated lime wheel.

The “Voodoo Magic” was served in a Super Bowl 2025 branded glass with ice and what looked like tajin spice around the rim.

( X/@ClueHeywood )

Other cocktails, such as the “Blackberry Lemonade” and the “Royal Carnival Queen,” came with cheaper prices but were still costly nonetheless.

The “Blackberry Lemonade” — made with Crown Royal blackberry and lemonade — was $40, while the “Royal Carnival Queen” — mixed with Crown Royal apple, blackberry liqueur, lemon juice, prosecco, and lemon curl garnish — cost $26.

The small selection of beer and wine had prices ranging from $14 to $17. A bottle of water, on the other hand, was $7.

“Ridiculous,” one person wrote on X next to screenshot of the drinks menu.

A second begged: “Save your money.”

“So they charged 59 bucks for a spicy mango marg? They're crazy,” a third commented.

Food-wise, Caesars Superdome served a Southern rendition of concession stand goodies from catfish po’boys to a New Orleans-style Philly cheesesteak.

The food prices were surprisingly less expensive than the cocktails, with costs ranging from $9 to $30 depending on the item.

Ecstatic Philly fans stormed the streets back home in a chaotic victory celebration, during which multiple fires were set, lampposts were uprooted, and police cars were climbed.

Philadelphia police ordered the crowd to disperse at 1.35 a.m. in an alert broadcast to cellphones.

The parade date has since been confirmed for February 14, Valentine’s Day, by Eagles President Don Smolenski and city officials.

“Just watching the weather and we've got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do,” Smolenski told 94WIP on Monday. “And one extra day of planning doesn't hurt. You know what, it's a nice way to kick off the weekend.”