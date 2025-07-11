Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunday Brunch presenter Morgan McGlynn has announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Channel 4 star and “resident cheese expert”, 38, shared the news on Instagram alongside an image of her being treated in hospital.

The post read: “In October 2024, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. It was nothing short of earth-shattering.

The post continued: “We’ve done our best to keep life feeling as normal a possible for our daughter. Treatment is different for every person. No two paths are the same.

“But here’s what happened to me: I was given a week before chemo to get my ducks in a row, which included chopping my hair off and IVF and egg retrieval, something I’m incredibly grateful I was able to do. Then came six months of weekly chemotherapy.”

The owner of the Muswell Hill Cheese Shop begged her followers to check themselves for any signs of breast cancer.

“Because if even one person sees this, and it prompts them to check a lump or get a second opinion, it could save a life,” she said. “Please, trust your gut.”

McGlynn married Ben Carr in 2022, and the two have a daughter, Georgie Rose, together.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with around one in eight women being diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime. While it is often detected after the emergence of a noticeable lump, breast cancer can manifest in several different symptoms.

The NHS suggests seeing your GP if you notice any of the following changes: