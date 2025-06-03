Bring the holiday home with The White Company

There's something particularly magical about bringing the holiday home and recreating those special memories in the confines of your own space. From that special little bottle of Limoncello that you picked up on the Amalfi Coast, the seashells your children picked on a family holiday to Cornwall, or wicker basket you bought in a quaint French market, each unique and special keepsake can easily transport you back to the place you experienced those treasured memories.

When you shop at The White Company, you've got a chance to bring the holiday home, and enjoy the kind of love, happiness and calm that fills you with the fond memories of your adventures. From beautiful scents that are evocative of Grecian days to clothes made for frolics on the beach, The White Company has it all. Whether you're hosting friends on your suntrap roof terrace, complete with blooming planters and billowing linens, or hosting a picnic in your big countryside garden, you’ll find plenty of wonderful gifts, unique pieces for your home, and clothing at The White Company.

Prioritise your peace and wellbeing this summer and beyond, with beautiful pieces that will allow you to holiday at home, and enjoy the simple things, with open windows, al fresco dinners, lighter layers and fresh flavours. Ready to escape to your home? Here’s The White Company’s summer favourites.

The scent of the summer

The White Company’s beautiful Santorini Collection is one of the best ways that you could bring memories of warmer shores home. With a soft and uplifting scent that has notes of sea salt, orange blossom and amber, you'll get visions of beautiful Aegean views and fond memories. The collection contains a Luxury Two Wick Candle (£35, Thewhitecompany.com), Home Spray (£20, Thewhitecompany.com) and Hydrating Hand and Body Wash (£30, Thewhitecompany.com).

Keep cool in the summer heat

In the summer, we want clothing that’s relaxed, effortless, and fits perfectly into our suitcase. The White Company has a beautiful collection of linen pieces, including boho midi dresses, timeless embroidered blouses, and jumpers that are just cosy enough to give an extra layer of warmth when the sea air gets a little chilly at night. Just imagine picking the end of the summer berries in a Linen Jumpsuit (£130, Thewhitecompany.com), or going from sunrise to sunset in the Linen Rich Crinkle Midi Dress (£150, Thewhitecompany.com).

Enjoy sweet summer dreams

With the 4.5 tog Hungarian Goose Down Duvet (from £200, Thewhitecompany.com), you can get summer ready for the warmer nights ahead. Lightweight, this cotton-percale encased design is filled with a blend of goose down and plump goose feather, that will keep you cool yet cosy. The duvet comes in a single, double, king and super king, and is complete with an internal box construction to distribute even warmth.

Crisp and timeless

The brand’s best selling design, the Savoy Bed Linen Collection is beautifully timeless. With luxurious 400-thread count Egyptian cotton, fine cording and crisp and smooth percale, this much loved linen collection is crafted in Portugal, using cotton that's harvested by hand. Make the investment now, and enjoy your elegant new linen set for many years to come.

Sound slumbers await

Whether you want to slink down the stairs in sublime silk, keep cool at night in lightweight cotton, or laze around on weekends in soft jersey styles, there are so many versatile PJ sets to choose from in The White Company’s Nightwear Collection. We’re particularly taken by the Hooded Hydrocotton Robe (£90, Thewhitecompany.com). A unisex, classic and cosy robe made from pure organic cotton, this ribbed gown is generously sized and finished with a fluffy texture for an extra snuggly feel. The gown's hood is perfect for throwing on post-shower or bath, completing the beautiful gown, made from super breathable, luxuriously soft cotton.

Set the table

The summer is made for al fresco dining, The White Company’s Kitchen and Dining Collection has everything you need to bring the memories of dinner by the villa to your own garden. The Whitewashed Rattan Round Placemat (£16, Thewhitecompany.com) is perfect for adding that rustic look to your table. To pair with your wine, look no further than the Pimlico Collection (£34, Thewhitecompany.com), crafted in Poland and shaped to preserve flavour, these glasses provide amazing clarity to make your drink truly stand out in the sunshine.