These 5 summer fruits come with some major health benefits
Yummy seasonal produce can also help you hydrate and even reduce your risk of disease
It’s officially summer, and seasonal produce is back in grocery stores.
From tomatoes to grapes, the summer fruit palate is colorful and fun.
Most summer fruits also contain some amount vitamin C, which helps reduce the risk of disease and helps repair tissue in your body.
So, what should you pick? Here’s what to know the next time you head shopping...
Cherries
Cherries can help to lower inflammation levels, potentially leading to a reduced risk of chronic health conditions, such as cancer or diabetes.
They may improve cognitive performance, researchers have found, and contain compounds including flavonoids.
They also boost vitamin C, are high in fiber, and are low in calories and sugar.
They have high potassium and low sodium, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“High-potassium, low-sodium foods, eaten in moderation, can help lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease,” registered dietitian Carly Sedlacek said.
Berries
Eating at least three serving of berries or other flavonoid-rich foods a day could boost your health as you age, researchers have found, according to Verywell Health.
This can include strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, and raspberries.
These berries are also rich in antioxidants, which are good for your heart.
They can also reduce the risk for cardiometabolic diseases.
Peaches
Peaches are also full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.
They can help to improve digestion and keep the immune system strong, the Cleveland Clinic notes.
They’re also tied to decreased inflammation and lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.
Apricots
Like blueberries, apricots are considered to be a superfood. They’re also high in fiber and contain vitamins A, C, and E. They all act as antioxidants that help to shield your cells from damage.
They can aid digestive health and protect the eyes.
They also have potassium, which balances the fluid in our bodies, according to UCLA Health.
Watermelon
Watermelon is incredibly hydrating in the hot and humid summer months.
It’s also a good source of potassium, which Cleveland Clinic says protects nerve and muscle function.
“We think of watermelon as a fun, seasonal food for barbecues and the beach, but it’s also really good for you,” registered dietitian Lara Whitson explained. “It’s low in calories, keeps you hydrated and provides many other nutrients that can help you maintain good health.”
