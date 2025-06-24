These 5 summer fruits come with some major health benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s officially summer, and seasonal produce is back in grocery stores.

From tomatoes to grapes, the summer fruit palate is colorful and fun.

Most summer fruits also contain some amount vitamin C, which helps reduce the risk of disease and helps repair tissue in your body.

So, what should you pick? Here’s what to know the next time you head shopping...

Cherries

open image in gallery Seasonal produce is back on grocery store shelves. What you buy could protect your health ( AFP/Getty )

Cherries can help to lower inflammation levels, potentially leading to a reduced risk of chronic health conditions, such as cancer or diabetes.

They may improve cognitive performance, researchers have found, and contain compounds including flavonoids.

They also boost vitamin C, are high in fiber, and are low in calories and sugar.

They have high potassium and low sodium, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“High-potassium, low-sodium foods, eaten in moderation, can help lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease,” registered dietitian Carly Sedlacek said.

Berries

open image in gallery Berries are widely recognized as superfoods. They fortify heart health ( AFP/Getty )

Eating at least three serving of berries or other flavonoid-rich foods a day could boost your health as you age, researchers have found, according to Verywell Health.

This can include strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

These berries are also rich in antioxidants, which are good for your heart.

They can also reduce the risk for cardiometabolic diseases.

Peaches

open image in gallery Peaches are sweet to the taste. But, they’re also tied to a strong immune system ( AFP/Getty )

Peaches are also full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

They can help to improve digestion and keep the immune system strong, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

They’re also tied to decreased inflammation and lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Apricots

open image in gallery Like peaches, apricots can also aid digestion. They are also considered to be a superfood ( Getty/iStock )

Like blueberries, apricots are considered to be a superfood. They’re also high in fiber and contain vitamins A, C, and E. They all act as antioxidants that help to shield your cells from damage.

They can aid digestive health and protect the eyes.

They also have potassium, which balances the fluid in our bodies, according to UCLA Health.

Watermelon

open image in gallery On a hot summer day, there’s not much better than a cold slice of watermelon. But, it’s also rich in potassium ( Getty/iStock )

Watermelon is incredibly hydrating in the hot and humid summer months.

It’s also a good source of potassium, which Cleveland Clinic says protects nerve and muscle function.

“We think of watermelon as a fun, seasonal food for barbecues and the beach, but it’s also really good for you,” registered dietitian Lara Whitson explained. “It’s low in calories, keeps you hydrated and provides many other nutrients that can help you maintain good health.”